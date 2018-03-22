Modine awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, was recently awarded the Diamond Award for outstanding supplier performance from Spartan Motors (NASDAQ: SPAR).

The award was presented at the 2018 Annual Spartan Motors Supplier Conference held in Lansing, MI. To be considered for the distinguished award, suppliers must exceed expectations for delivery, quality, cost and customer service.

Modine provides a variety of vehicular thermal management products to Spartan Motors, including cooling modules from its Lawrenceburg, TN, and Trenton, MOlocations; remote oil coolers manufactured in Jefferson City, MO; and power steering coolers from the company’s Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, facility.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized by Spartan Motors for our operational excellence,” said Brian Schwager, Engineering Director Americas. “It is a testament to our employees across North America who are committed to providing superior technical guidance, developing innovative technologies and producing high-quality, competitive products.”

