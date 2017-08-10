Modine announces termination of public offering of common stock

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced that it has terminated the public offering of shares of its common stock previously announced on August 9, 2017. The termination results from an assessment by the Company’s management that current equity market conditions are not conducive for an offering on terms that would be in the best interests of the Company’s shareholders. As a result of such termination, no shares will be sold pursuant to the offering.

The offering was being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 9, 2017. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Company’s common stock or any other securities, and there shall not be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities mentioned in this press release in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such any state or jurisdiction.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.