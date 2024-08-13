Modine announces new line of EVantage™ electric compressors and valves for commercial electric vehicles

Heavy-duty electric vehicles require components that endure harsh conditions with high vibrations and use

Heavy-duty electric vehicles require components that endure harsh conditions with high vibrations and use. With this in mind, Modine (“Modine” or the “Company”), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced the availability of the EVantage Electric Compressor and Valve Product Lines. As the latest addition to the EVantage product family, these ready-to-integrate solutions are designed to work seamlessly in heavy-duty electric vehicles (EVs), optimizing thermal management for battery and power electronics cooling, as well as A/C for the passenger cabin. The two EVantage components introduced today include:

The EVantage High Voltage (HV) Electric Compressor is an adaptable and intelligent product that plays a crucial role in the refrigeration circuit of EVs conditioning the coolant flowing to the battery pack or the air for the cabin HVAC system. This lightweight yet robust design ensures consistent performance and electrical integrity even under harsh conditions.

The EVantage 3-Way Coolant Valve is a compact and versatile solution that delivers a consistent coolant flow to vital components and systems of heavy-duty EVs. The compact and durable coolant valve is designed to integrate seamlessly. It features three 28mm ports to efficiently channel coolant to battery packs, power electronics, motors, and other vehicle sub-systems.

“Our new EVantage Electric Components have been purpose-built for the harsh, high vibration environments experienced by Commercial EVs to provide high reliability and high durability operation,” said Gina Maria Bonini, Vice President and General Manager of Advanced Thermal Systems at Modine. “Our goal was to design a suite of products to keep Commercial EVs on the road through long days and extreme conditions. The Modine EVantage electric components are proven to withstand the most unforgiving conditions through rigorous testing.”

The EVantage compressor is engineered to seamlessly adapt to 12V and 24V systems, offering a lightweight build with a proprietary design for mounting, which removes orientation restrictions. Resistant to dust, dirt, and water intrusion, the compressor endures heavy vibration and resists corrosion to maintain electrical integrity in even the harshest environments. The EVantage 3-Way Coolant Valve thrives in similarly challenging conditions with its compact, all-in-one design and is also suitable for 12V and 24V systems. This valve with voltage feedback offers consistent flow to essential components, making it versatile across various vehicle platforms, including off-highway machinery, trucks, bus sectors, and more. Both components are IP67-rated and validated by the most stringent test standards to ensure durability and adaptability for heavy-duty EVs.

