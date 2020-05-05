Modern safety and comfort assistants extremely popular in ŠKODA SCALA and KAMIQ

The ŠKODA compact models SCALA and KAMIQ are among the safest vehicles in their respective segments – both have the highest five-star rating in the Euro NCAP crash test. They come with the latest assistance systems, such as lane departure warning and front-wheel assistant with city emergency braking function, as standard. Options include numerous other safety systems and assistants, which have been in high demand since the market launch of the two compact models in 2019.
Side Assist, which is available as an option for the ŠKODA SCALA and KAMIQ models, supports overtaking on motorways and highways, contributing to increased safety. It detects vehicles approaching from behind up to a distance of 70 metres and warns the driver. In 2019, one in five SCALAs (20.2%) rolled off the production line with this assistant. In the KAMIQ city SUV, the Side Assist assistance system with integrated Rear Traffic Alert complemented the standard lane departure warning and front-wheel assistant with city emergency braking function in as many as 26.9% of the vehicles. Rear Traffic Alert warns the driver about objects moving around the rear of the car when reversing out of a parking space. KAMIQ drivers ordered additional airbags more frequently than SCALA buyers: 44.8% of all city SUVs were equipped with the optional knee airbag for the driver, 15.1% had Proactive Passenger Protection including side airbags on the rear doors. In the SCALA, 18.9% opted for the optional knee airbag.
KAMIQ customers love comfort
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) offers additional comfort, for example, for frequent drivers or on long stretches of motorway. For the KAMIQ city SUV, more than a third of customers (34.5%) opted for this intelligent system, which automatically maintains the desired speed up to 210 km/h and brakes automatically when the car in front slows down. Almost one in four SCALA vehicles (24.5%) was equipped with this system. Fatigue detection is also helpful on longer journeys, with 19.3% of KAMIQ buyers and 17.4% of SCALA drivers opting for it.
Among drivers of the two ŠKODA compact models, the rearview camera, which 45% of customers ordered when buying a SCALA and 59.1% of customers ordered for the KAMIQ, is very popular. For safe and convenient parking, 36.9% of all SCALA models delivered and 49.2% of all KAMIQs had front and rear parking sensors on board. ŠKODA also offers a smart lighting feature: While all SCALA and KAMIQ models can automatically switch on the dipped beam when darkness falls, or it starts to rain, the optional Auto Light Assist also offers the option of automatically dimming the high beam when vehicles approach. This extra feature was chosen by 22.8% of SCALA buyers and 17.8% of KAMIQ customers. 71.4% of the SCALA models delivered and 81.4% of ŠKODA KAMIQ were equipped with a rain sensor.
SOURCE: ŠKODA