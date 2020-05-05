Modern safety and comfort assistants extremely popular in ŠKODA SCALA and KAMIQ

The ŠKODA compact models SCALA and KAMIQ are among the safest vehicles in their respective segments – both have the highest five-star rating in the Euro NCAP crash test. They come with the latest assistance systems, such as lane departure warning and front-wheel assistant with city emergency braking function, as standard. Options include numerous other safety systems and assistants, which have been in high demand since the market launch of the two compact models in 2019.

Side Assist, which is available as an option for the ŠKODA SCALA and KAMIQ models, supports overtaking on motorways and highways, contributing to increased safety. It detects vehicles approaching from behind up to a distance of 70 metres and warns the driver. In 2019, one in five SCALAs (20.2%) rolled off the production line with this assistant. In the KAMIQ city SUV, the Side Assist assistance system with integrated Rear Traffic Alert complemented the standard lane departure warning and front-wheel assistant with city emergency braking function in as many as 26.9% of the vehicles. Rear Traffic Alert warns the driver about objects moving around the rear of the car when reversing out of a parking space. KAMIQ drivers ordered additional airbags more frequently than SCALA buyers: 44.8% of all city SUVs were equipped with the optional knee airbag for the driver, 15.1% had Proactive Passenger Protection including side airbags on the rear doors. In the SCALA, 18.9% opted for the optional knee airbag.