Volkswagen: Model year 2020 and 2021 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport receive highest overall safety rating from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Volkswagen of America, Inc. announced today that the model year 2020 and 2021 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport have both earned a 5-Star overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which runs the government’s New Car Assessment Program (NCAP). NHTSA has provided consumers with vehicle safety information since 1978.

The Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport join the 2020 and 2021 Golf, Golf GTI, Jetta, and Jetta GLI as Volkswagen vehicles with a 5-Star overall safety rating.

NHTSA’s NCAP provides frontal, side, and rollover crash test ratings, all aimed at helping consumers make informed vehicle purchasing decisions. The rating results are relayed to consumers using an easily recognizable star rating system from one to five, with five being the best a vehicle can achieve. For further details, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/ratings.

To help protect occupants, the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport provide a combination of both passive and active safety systems. Both vehicles feature six airbags as standard (front and side airbags for front passengers and side curtain airbags for outboard seating positions), along with a number of electronic safety systems, such as an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Stability Control (ESC). Additionally, the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport are equipped with Volkswagen’s Automatic Post-Collision Braking System and Intelligent Crash Response System as standard features.

In addition to safety features, the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport offer Volkswagen’s 4Motion® all-wheel-drive system as an available feature on both V6® and turbocharged four-cylinder powertrain options. The 4Motion system is designed to activate before wheelspin occurs, helping eliminate traction losses and provide stability.

SOURCE: Volkswagen of America