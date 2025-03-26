Mobilize Fast Charge redefines the ultra-fast charging experience for all

Mobilize provides all electric vehicle drivers with access to ultra-fast charging through its Mobilize Fast Charge network of stations

Mobilize supports its customers in the transition to electric mobility by offering a variety of charging solutions tailored to all needs: at home, at work, and while traveling. To facilitate long-distance travel and develop charging infrastructure outside highways, thus meeting local needs, Mobilize, in collaboration with the Renault network, is deploying ultra-fast charging stations accessible to all electric vehicle drivers.

Progressive development in Renault Group’s key markets

Since the beginning of 2023, Mobilize has opened 25 stations in France (the map accessible via this link), with the goal of building around a hundred in the country by the end of 2025.

To ensure a consistent service that enables easy travel by electric vehicle throughout Europe, Mobilize continues to develop its network beyond French borders. During the second half of 2025 and in 2026, Mobilize will expand its network in Belgium and Spain, two key markets for Renault Group.

“Electrification is transforming the value chain of automotive manufacturers. Today, our role goes beyond vehicles, and generating recurring revenues has become essential for investing in the future of the industry. Mobilize Fast Charge is one of the pillars of Mobilize to achieve this objective. At the same time, this new network allows us to reassure our customers in their transition to electric mobility”, states Gianluca De Ficchy, CEO of Mobilize.

Additionally, the strategic partnership with Free to X* allows Mobilize to access an existing network of about one hundred ultra-fast charging stations in Italy and continue its development.

By 2028, Mobilize aims to play a major role in ultra-fast charging in Europe, thanks to a network of 650 charging stations in France, Italy, Belgium, and Spain.

“In light of the electrification of the European vehicle fleet, we are committed to an ambitious expansion of our charging station network to address the increasing need for infrastructure“, adds Anne-Cécile Bonneville, Fast Charge Director at Mobilize.

Ultra-fast charging for everyone

Mobilize Fast Charge stations are equipped with ultra-fast chargers, delivering power up to 320 kW. This allows users to regain up to 400 km of range in just 15 minutes, the time it takes to enjoy a cup of coffee. Reliable, the charging stations boast an availability rate of over 99%, with maintenance provided 24/7 to ensure optimal service quality.

To simplify charging, the stations are compatible with the “Plug & Charge” service. This system allows charging to start automatically when users plug in their vehicles equipped with this feature, without needing to present a badge or payment card. The service is already available through the Mobilize Charge Pass for Renault Group customers who own a compatible vehicle.

“Thanks to Renault Group’s expertise in electric vehicles, our stations combine reliability, efficiency, and simplicity for users”, continues Anne-Cécile Bonneville.

A lounge to relax or work while charging

At locations where it is relevant, Mobilize Fast Charge offers a complimentary and secure lounge area for customers. An isolated ‘phone box’ is available for making calls in complete privacy. Numerous services are also offered to optimize time during charging: coffee, snacks, Wi-Fi access, and restrooms.

Attractive rates for accessible charging

With each station opening, Mobilize offers a launch promotion at €0.41/kWh for payments made via credit card during the first two months. Renault Group customers who hold the Mobilize Charge Pass enjoy a preferential rate of €0.39/kWh for one year.

* Completion of the transaction between Mobilize and Free To X, subsidiary of Autostrade per l’Italia, is subject to regulatory approvals.

SOURCE: Mobilize