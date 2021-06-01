Mobilize exhibits at VIVA Technology: towards sustainable and responsible mobility

At VIVA Technology, from June 16 to 19 2021, Mobilize will present its vision for a more sustainable and responsible mobility for all; Or how to act together on the whole ecosystem of mobility to improve the quality of life of everyone

At VIVA Technology, from June 16 to 19 2021, Mobilize will present its vision for a more sustainable and responsible mobility for all; Or how to act together on the whole ecosystem of mobility to improve the quality of life of everyone.

In a sustainable world, tomorrow’s mobility should be intelligent, greener, better shared and more accessible, for everyone and everywhere.

Mobilize goes beyond automotive and encourages the ecological transition through flexible and sustainable mobility and energy solutions, oriented towards usage.

At VIVA Technology, Mobilize will be presenting a full value chain, including existing and forthcoming solutions, to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles, enable better energy management, offer a second life to batteries and recycle them, offer relevant and accessible mobility services, design vehicles for specific uses, and develop cutting-edge software platforms…

Highlights on the Mobilize stand:

Wednesday June 16 at 10am

Speech by Clotilde Delbos, CEO Mobilize

Clotilde Delbos’ presentation will be available on mobilize.com :

June 16 at 1pm, English version and at 4pm, French subtitled version.

Every day Mobilize experts and partners will speak on topics such as shared mobility, battery second life, energy management and the importance of an ecosystem approach to meet the challenges of territories.

Meet us at VIVA Technology

from June 16 to 19, 2021

Paris Expo Porte de Versailles

Hall 1, Booth E11

#wearemobilizers

SOURCE: Renault Group