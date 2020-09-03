Mobility that inspires: ŠKODA launches global campaign for the iV e-mobility sub-brand

‘Recharge Life’: Under this banner ŠKODA AUTO is launching a worldwide marketing campaign relating to the car manufacturer’s entry into the age of electric mobility. The campaign focuses on the special moments people experience thanks to individual mobility. Using evocative images and slogans, the multimedia campaign presents the practical electric vehicles of the e-mobility sub-brand ŠKODA iV, introduces the model range and generates enthusiasm for the new ŠKODA ENYAQ iV.

Surprising, practical and “Simply Clever” – this is electric mobility “made by ŠKODA”. It makes everyday life easier and more pleasant. This increase in quality of life and freedom is also the focus of “Recharge Life”. The Czech car manufacturer’s new global marketing campaign will serve as a platform for communications related to the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV and at the same time will play a supporting role in ŠKODA AUTO’s general marketing communications.

Marc-Andreas Brinkmann, Head of Marketing at ŠKODA AUTO emphasises: “’Recharge Life’ focuses on people and addresses emotional topics such as family, love, adventure, joy, trust and community. This approach is the unifying feature of all marketing activities within the framework of ŠKODA AUTO’s first integrated campaign for the e-mobility sub-brand ŠKODA iV. We will actively promote ‘Recharge Life’ both online and through all other communication channels.”

For example, one of the evocative commercials suggests that light-heartedness, simplicity and fun are often neglected in today’s increasingly complicated life. This is exactly where the ŠKODA iV models open up new possibilities: They create moments that transcend everyday life and remain in our memories. The claims in the print advertisements are similar: They call on people to trust their instincts, enjoy interactions offline and follow their heart instead of a hashtag – in this way the ŠKODA iV models contribute to increasing the quality of life.

In addition to the ENYAQ iV, ‘Recharge Life’ also promotes the iV versions of the ŠKODA OCTAVIA. This will be available, among others, as the OCTAVIA RS iV, featuring a plug-in hybrid drive with a maximum output of 180 kW (245 hp), which delivers the dynamic performance typically associated with an RS.

The ŠKODA ENYAQ iV is the Czech car manufacturer’s first series-production vehicle based on the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB). In terms of design, the brand’s first electric SUV offers new possibilities in terms of interior layout and even more space for passengers and luggage while maintaining compact dimensions. At the same time, the ENYAQ iV boasts an emotive design and offers a sustainable yet fun driving experience with a range of up to 500 kilometres in the WLTP cycle

SOURCE: ŠKODA