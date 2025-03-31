Mobility pioneer Uri Levine returns to Zoomcar as Chairman to accelerate growth in India

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc., the Nasdaq-listed leading marketplace for self-drive car sharing, announced today the appointment of Uri Levine, co-founder of Waze and Moovit, as Chairman of its Board of Directors, effective today March 31, 2025

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (“Zoomcar” or the “Company”), the Nasdaq-listed leading marketplace for self-drive car sharing, announced today the appointment of Uri Levine, co-founder of Waze and Moovit, as Chairman of its Board of Directors, effective today March 31, 2025. This strategic move signals Zoomcar’s renewed focus on driving rapid expansion, leveraging Mr. Levine’s unparalleled expertise in revolutionizing mobility. Mohan Ananda, current Chairman, will remain an active member of the Board and will assume the title of Chairman Emeritus upon this transition.

Mr. Levine, a globally recognized visionary in the mobility technology space, brings a proven track record of disruptive innovation and scaling successful ventures. His co-founding of Waze, the world’s largest community-based traffic and navigation app, and Moovit, a leading Mobility as a Service (MaaS) platform, underscores his profound understanding of user-centric, data-driven strategies. This expertise is critical as Zoomcar accelerates its growth trajectory in the dynamic Indian market, a key focus for the Company.

“We are delighted to welcome Uri Levine back to Zoomcar as Chairman,” said Hiroshi Nishijima, CEO of Zoomcar. “His strategic insights and proven ability to build and scale transformative mobility solutions will be instrumental in propelling our growth, especially within India. Uri’s return reaffirms our commitment to leading the car-sharing revolution in emerging markets. I’m confident that with his contributions, the Company will benefit greatly as we continue our growth journey and ultimately deliver value to our shareholders.”

Zoomcar has demonstrated significant momentum in India, driven by the increasing demand for accessible and flexible mobility solutions. Mr. Levine’s appointment is expected to further strengthen the Company’s strategic direction, optimize operations, and enhance its ability to capture the vast potential of the Indian market.

“I am excited to rejoin Zoomcar and contribute to its mission of democratizing mobility across emerging markets, with a strong focus on India,” stated Mr. Levine. “Zoomcar’s innovative business model and commitment to addressing the unique needs of these markets present a tremendous opportunity. I look forward to working closely with the team to drive growth, enhance user experience, and solidify Zoomcar’s position as the leading car-sharing platform.”

Mr. Levine’s role as Chairman will encompass strategic oversight, mentorship, and active participation in driving Zoomcar’s growth initiatives. His experience in navigating the complexities of emerging markets, especially India, will be invaluable in ensuring the Company’s sustained success.

SOURCE: Zoomcar