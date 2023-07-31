Mobility in Harmony (MIH) Consortium selects BlackBerry to advance its next-generation electric vehicle development efforts

BlackBerry QNX and BlackBerry IVY to serve as the software foundation for alliance’s EV projects

BlackBerry Limited today announced that the Mobility in Harmony (MIH) Consortium, a Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd, (Foxconn)-initiated group, that seeks to create an open ecosystem to transform and accelerate innovation within the electric vehicle industry, has selected BlackBerry to provide the foundation for its next-generation platform.

MIH will use a range of BlackBerry software and services to serve as the safe and secure software foundation for the consortium’s open and agnostic electric vehicle platform with a unique modular design approach. Project X, one of the MIH EV projects, will be a single-row three-seater geared towards Asian consumers, and is set to be unveiled in Japan in late 2023. MIH will also release six-seater and nine-seater vehicle platforms in the coming years to provide more vehicle segment choices, and to enable greater innovation.

As part of the agreement, MIH will utilize the company’s trusted, safety-certified BlackBerry® QNX® product portfolio and award-winning cloud-connected, automotive AI platform, BlackBerry IVY™, including QNX Software Development Platform (SDP 7.1) licenses, QNX middleware technologies, as well as engineering professional services for system-level integration, performance optimization, and solution validation.

“MIH is committed to driving an open and agnostic ecosystem, with a focus that goes beyond just electric vehicles. Our ambition lies in crafting intelligent user experiences that enhance smart living and redefine the future of mobility and green logistics. BlackBerry’s alignment with MIH’s vision makes them the perfect partner for our goals. We anticipate deeper collaboration to realize our shared vision to revolutionize the electric vehicle industry and we’re thrilled about our partnership with BlackBerry,” said Jack Cheng, Chief Executive Officer at MIH Consortium.

Mattias Eriksson, President, BlackBerry IoT commented: “The Foxconn-led MIH Consortium has articulated an ambitious and compelling vision focused on accelerating innovation in the EV ecosystem. As the leading foundational software for the intelligent edge, BlackBerry QNX helps our customers and partners turbocharge their software development efforts. Companies all over the world, deploy BlackBerry’s high-performance, safe and secure foundational software to allow their own internal resources to focus on layers higher up in the software stack. They trust us for the ‘plumbing,’ so they can confidently dedicate their work to software directly impacting their customers’ experiences. This accelerates development, improves safety and security, while reducing overall costs. We are excited to join the MIH consortium and look forward to helping them execute on their vision of transforming the overall EV industry.”

SOURCE: BlackBerry