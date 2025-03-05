Mobility for everyone: with the ID. EVERY1, Volkswagen is providing a preview of an entry-level electric model

World premiere: the ID. EVERY1 is the concept car for an electric 20,000-euro Volkswagen from Europe for Europe



Since the Beetle, Volkswagen has been enabling affordable mobility for millions of people with compact and likeable cars. With the ID. EVERY1 concept car, the German car manufacturer is now showing an entry-level all-electric model. Volkswagen will launch the production version in 2027 – with a starting price of around 20,000 euros. The ID. 2all will already be launched in the 25,000-euro class in 2026. Both models are part of the new Electric Urban Car Family with front-wheel drive, which is being developed on a cross-brand basis under the umbrella of the Brand Group Core – comprising the volume brands in the Volkswagen Group. They are based on Volkswagen’s new modular electric drive platform: the MEB with front-wheel drive.

Maximum variety. Attractive mobility in the electric era from Europe for Europe is one of the central pillars of the brand’s plan for the future. With the European launch of the all-electric Urban Car Family from 2026, Volkswagen will offer the most diverse portfolio in the high-volume segment – from efficient combustion-engine models and advanced hybrids to future-oriented all-electric vehicles. Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars: “The ID. EVERY1 is the last piece of the puzzle on our journey to having the widest model selection in the volume segment. We will then offer every customer the right car with the right drive system – including affordable entry-level all-electric mobility,” says Schäfer. “Our goal: We will expand our position as the world’s leading volume manufacturer in terms of technology by 2030. And as a brand for everyone – just as you would expect from Volkswagen.”



Focus on people. “In the future models, we talk about Customer Defined Vehicles. The ID. EVERY1 shows that we are putting our customers, their wishes, interests and preferences at the centre of vehicle development more consistently than ever,” says Kai Grünitz, member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management responsible for Technical Development. The production version of the ID. EVERY1 will be the first model in the entire Group to use a fundamentally new, particularly powerful software architecture. This means the future entry-level Volkswagen can be equipped with new functions throughout its entire life cycle. Even after purchase of a new car, the small Volkswagen can still be individually adapted to customer needs.

Characteristic design with charisma and identity. The up! – the immediate predecessor of the ID. EVERY1 – built until 2023 still impresses today with its clear, unmistakable design. The new Volkswagen design language also picks up on characteristic elements in the ID. EVERY1. Volkswagen Head of Design Andreas Mindt: “Our ambition was to create something bold yet accessible. The ID. EVERY1 has a self-assured appearance but remains likeable – thanks to details such as the dynamic front lights and the ‘smiling’ rear. These design elements make it more than just a car: they give it character and an identity that people can relate to.”

New MEB with electric front-wheel drive. Like the ID. 2all and the sport version ID. GTI Concept01, the ID. EVERY1 belongs to the Electric Urban Car Family. All three models are based on the new modular electric drive platform. Thanks to the electric front-wheel drive, the MEB platform offers optimal space utilisation and maximum efficiency. The concept vehicle reaches a top speed of 130 km/h and is powered by a newly developed electric drive motor with 70 kW (95 PS). The range is at least 250 kilometres. With a length of 3,880 mm, the ID. EVERY1 is positioned between the former up! (3,600 mm), the ID. 2all (4,050 mm) and the current Polo (4,074 mm). Inside, it offers space for four people and a luggage compartment volume of 305 litres.

The future plan of the Volkswagen brand. The production version of the ID. EVERY1 for 2027 is just one part of the Volkswagen brand’s electric model campaign, which is now taking the next step with the “Future Volkswagen” agreement. In this, Volkswagen AG agreed with the employee side at the end of December 2024 on a vision that combines economic stability, employment and technological leadership in the field of sustainable mobility. Binding targets and the measures agreed for them form the foundation for key future projects. The Volkswagen brand is pursuing a clearly defined three-phase plan for this:

Advance: Strengthen competitiveness and expand the existing model range in a targeted manner. Coming next, the Volkswagen brand will give a further preview of the new Electric Urban Car Family in autumn 2025.

Attack: there will be nine new models by 2027 including the production version of the ID.2all for less than €25,000 and the ID. EVERY1 for about €20,000.

Achieve: Volkswagen aims to become the technologically leading high-volume manufacturer with the safest, most innovative and best-selling cars by 2030.

SOURCE: Volkswagen