Mobileye celebrates 100 million EyeQ chips shipped

This month, Mobileye celebrates the shipment of its 100 millionth EyeQ® system-on-chip (SoC) — the brains behind modern advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Initially, ADAS technologies that make cars safer to drive were found only in high-priced luxury sedans and SUVs. But thanks in many ways to Mobileye, working to fulfill its founding mission to use cameras to bring affordable computer vision to cars around the world, ADAS safety systems are everywhere today.

A large percentage of automobiles built today include this advanced safety technology, with about 60% of Mobileye’s total sales volume coming in the past four years. Studies show that basic passive ADAS features like forward-collision warning, lane departure warning and blind spot detection (several of which Mobileye pioneered) reliably reduce the number and severity of crashes.

Because Mobileye has made this technology affordable, ADAS has moved from luxury add-on to standard equipment around the world. That’s a milestone worth celebrating, too.

SOURCE: Intel