Mobile.de enlists Mangopay to transform the car-buying experience

New partnership set to transform Germany’s largest automotive marketplace with trusted transactions and a significantly improved user journey

Germany’s largest automotive marketplace mobile.de has appointed Mangopay, a modular and flexible payment infrastructure provider for marketplaces and platforms, to launch a tailored payment solution for its end users. Thanks to the new collaboration, consumers buying or selling through mobile.de are now able to pay or get paid for their vehicle within the trusted environment of the marketplace. By embedding payments within the platform the new solution is more user friendly for consumers making transactions when buying or selling their car.

Using Mangopay’s wallet-based payment technology, following an easy money transfer process, consumers buying a car through mobile.de’s marketplace can rest assured that their funds will be transferred only once they confirm that the purchase is safely in their hands and they are happy with it. Sellers are also given peace of mind that the funds are being processed in a trusted environment and the transaction will be made into an account of their choice. The new end-to-end user journey means consumers do not need to leave the mobile.de-branded experience which they know and trust.

Founded in 1996, mobile.de is Germany’s largest automotive marketplace with around 1.4 million advertised cars, commercial vehicles and motorcycles. Both private customers and about 40,000 registered automotive dealers use the platform. Together with its partner platform Kleinanzeigen, mobile.de is visited by around 20 million unique users every month. mobile.de also offers financing and leasing options.

Ajay Bhatia, CEO at mobile.de said: “For many people, buying a car is one of their biggest investments, and there is a great need for a safe payment solution. Therefore mobile.de has launched “Safe Pay” in close cooperation with Mangopay. We are convinced that Safe Pay will drastically improve the user’s car buying journey.”

Romain Mazeries, CEO at Mangopay, added: “Supporting the growth ambitions of the marketplaces we work with is core to our mission at Mangopay, and we are delighted to be working with mobile.de to transform its offer and customer journey. We are committed to driving their growth and delivering an exceptional user experience through our solutions.”

SOURCE: Mangopay