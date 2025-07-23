MN8 Energy announces groundbreaking gateway to Hunts Point Project: First-of-its-kind freight EV charging hub and workforce development center

Bringing 42 EV charging plugs, “The Bolt” Welcome Center, and jobs to South Bronx Community

MN8 Energy LLC, a New York-based leading renewable energy company, today announced the Gateway to Hunts Point FDC project, a transformative freight electric vehicle charging hub and workforce development center in the South Bronx. The comprehensive facility will feature 42 EV charging plugs designed specifically for medium and heavy-duty vehicles, a welcome center and workforce development hub called “The Bolt,” and a planned community solar installation.

The project represents one of the largest investments in freight electrification infrastructure in New York City and directly addresses key health and environmental concerns in the Hunts Point community, which experiences asthma rates 2.5 times higher than the city average due to heavy truck traffic.

“The Gateway to Hunts Point project exemplifies our commitment to building sustainable infrastructure that sparks economic development while bringing tangible environmental solutions to the communities where we operate,” said Alan Dowdell, Head of Distributed Energy Solutions at MN8 Energy. “This isn’t just about charging trucks – it’s about creating opportunity and jobs, improving air quality, and building a more equitable clean energy future for the Hunts Point community.”

Addressing critical infrastructure needs

The facility will serve the Hunts Point Food Distribution Center, the largest wholesale food hub in the nation, which currently sees over 15,000 daily truck trips delivering fresh meat, fish, and produce to the New York City metropolitan area. The charging infrastructure includes:

32 DCFC EV charging plugs ranging from 180 – 360 kW

10 Level 2 EV charging plugs

e-bike and e-scooter charging stations

Future-proofed design to accommodate additional and higher-powered chargers to meet growing demand

“MN8 Energy’s development will serve as a critical element for EV charging while providing a space for high-quality job development in the Hunts Point peninsula as we continue to transform the Hunts Point Food Distribution Center into a modern place that exemplifies sustainability, resiliency, and economic development,” said NYCEDC President & CEO Andrew Kimball.

The Bolt: Community-centered design

The project’s centerpiece, “The Bolt” Welcome Center and Workforce Development Hub, will provide food and beverage options, flexible event and training spaces, and serve as a hub for job readiness, community engagement, and workforce development in collaboration with Bronx is Breathing partners. The facility is planned to include:

Flexible classrooms and event spaces for CDL training and EV orientation workshops

Employment and recruiting office for local organizations

Convenience store and dining options

Public amenities including WiFi, meditation room, and outdoor garden spaces

Environmental and economic impact

The Gateway to Hunts Point project is projected to deliver significant environmental benefits:

Reduction of over 66,000 tons of CO2 emissions between 2029 and 2039

Elimination of hundreds of thousands of pounds of criteria air pollutants

Community solar installation expected to serve approximately 300 local households

Tree-lined streets for additional CO2 absorption and heat island reduction

The project will create substantial economic opportunities:

11 permanent, high-quality full-time equivalent jobs

Over 100 temporary construction jobs

15% Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) participation in design and construction

Support for local workforce development through partnerships with community organizations

“On behalf of the Greater Hunts Point EDC, we are thrilled that the Bronx Is Breathing project, and the City of New York are finally able to celebrate this key milestone. This was not an easy journey, and I salute the hard work of all the dedicated professionals at both NYCEDC and MN8 Energy,” said Don Eversley, Executive Director, Greater Hunts Point Economic Development Corporation. “We also deeply appreciate the patience and commitment of the State’s energy agency – NYSERDA – and Volvo Group North America, which together provided the vision, core funding, and structure for Bronx Is Breathing. Positioning the first East Coast truck charging station in Hunts Point will be a game-changing event on the road to both better air quality and a sustainable transportation future for the South Bronx. Let’s go!”

Reducing barriers to electrification

The project specifically addresses barriers that prevent smaller fleets from adopting electric vehicles:

Discounted charging rates for Food Distribution Center tenants

Fleet transition planning support and grant navigation assistance

Flexible trial periods for fleets testing electrification

24/7 customer support and 99%+ uptime guarantee

Supporting The Bronx is breathing initiative

The Bronx is Breathing team comprises Hunts Point leaders in community development and public engagement alongside industry-leading OEM and infrastructure providers, clean transportation experts, and economic development specialists. The Gateway to Hunts Point project supports the initiative’s goals, including:

Training 420 commercial drivers over three years

Conducting six EV orientation workshops

Creating 46 additional full-time and part-time jobs through partner organizations

“Today represents the work of many able hands and a hard-won victory at a moment of great challenge and strain for frontline communities like Hunts Point,” said Paul Lipson, Co-Principal, Barretto Bay Strategies. “Addressing the longstanding aspirations of Hunts Point residents to breathe clean air and meaningfully participate in a thriving regional economy has been the decades long mission of the Greater Hunts Point Economic Development Corp and The POINT CDC, the project’s two partners, who have carried this work forward and without whom today’s milestone would still be a distant vision. Together with Volvo, MN8, NYCEDC, NYCDOT, and NYSERDA, and our magnificent local electeds, The Bronx is Breathing and its pioneering freight charging hub are proving that environmental equity and economic development are not opposing values. In fact, aligning them and unlocking their congruities is at the vital center of our collective efforts and is truly the work of our time.”

The Bronx is Breathing: Reimagining a Cleaner Hunts Point today also introduced the first electric trucks which were supported by The New York Clean Transportation Prizes program — administered by the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority.

Industry leadership and innovation

MN8 Energy brings proven expertise to the project, including through its joint venture with Mercedes-Benz in the development, construction, and operation of the nationwide Mercedes-Benz High Power Charging network. MN8 currently operates over 900 clean energy projects totaling approximately 4GW of renewable energy and battery storage assets across North America.

“Our experience with leading Fortune 500 clients gives us the technical expertise and operational excellence needed for this groundbreaking project,” said Michael Miller, Distributed Energy Solutions Manager at MN8 Energy. “We’re applying enterprise-grade solutions to serve community needs and drive the freight electrification transformation.”

Partners playing to their strengths

MN8 prepared the project proposal in collaboration with Atlantis Management Group, Working Power, EO Charging, Dattner Architects, INF Associates, and Kimley-Horn. As the execution phase begins, MN8 will select the optimal long-term partners to ensure expertise in sustainable development, renewable energy, EV charging technology, and community engagement.

The community solar component, led by Working Power, will be co-owned with local community organizations, providing 50% community ownership and direct economic benefits to residents.

Next steps and timeline

The project is expected to begin construction in 2027, with operations planned to commence by 2029. The facility will be accessible 24/7 and include advanced reservation systems, mobile app integration, and comprehensive customer support.

Community engagement will continue throughout the development process, with regular updates and opportunities for local input on workforce development programming and community benefits.

SOURCE: MN8