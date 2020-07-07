Mitsubishi Road Assist+ named 2020 Future Digital Awards Winner By Juniper Research

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced it has received the 2020 Future Digital Awards Technology Award, Technology & Innovation Category, for its Road Assist+ smartphone app, which leverages LexisNexis telematics.

Established in 2008 by Juniper Research, the Future Digital Awards recognize companies that deliver imaginative, innovative products or services with the potential to disrupt their ecosystems and provide significant benefits to their target audience and consumers. The Technology & Innovation category recognizes excellence in innovation across smart devices, smart Cities, the connected home, Automotive & Telematics and the Internet of Things.

Mitsubishi Road Assist+, built in association with LexisNexis Risk Solutions, is the first hardware-free, smartphone-based application developed by an automaker that allows consumers the benefits of usage-based insurance even if their vehicle does not feature the required advanced connectivity and telematics hardware solutions. The app utilizes a smartphone’s GPS hardware and data-recording features to monitor driving behaviors and offer drivers personalized discounts and other exclusive Mitsubishi offers.

“Mitsubishi Road Assist+ increases driver peace of mind, safety and connectivity on the open road,” said Bryan Arnett, digital product strategy director, Mitsubishi Motors R&D of America, Inc. “We are proud to be recognized by Juniper Research for our leadership in vehicle connectivity and telematics, which are essential components of this work.”

Mitsubishi Road Assist+ provides 24-hour emergency roadside assistance, hazard monitoring and dealership cost-savings incentives. The service also allows Mitsubishi to explore valuable insights into consumer behavior in order to drive innovation.

“The Future Digital Awards recognize companies that make outstanding contributions to their industry and are positioned to make a significant impact in the future,” said Elson Sutanto, principal analyst, Juniper Research. “Today’s consumers expect infinite and easy connectivity options at their fingertips, and Mitsubishi Road Assist+ more than delivers on that.”

Mitsubishi Road Assist+ is currently available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store for use on Android™ and iOS® devices*.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors North America