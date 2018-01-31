Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV tops 100,000 sales in Europe

Four years after its European* launch on October 21st, 2013, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) can announce that its Outlander PHEV has reached 100,000 cumulated sales in the region.

Initially limited to a few selected European markets (The Netherlands, Scandinavia), the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV quickly made its mark when it became more widely available, bringing an all new dimension to the European SUV segment and passing the 50,000 sales milestone by November 2015. Despite ever more competition in the plug-in segment, the Outlander PHEV remained the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in the region during 2015, 2016 and 2017, retaining the overall number one spot in the United Kingdom, Norway and Spain last year. In 2017, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV contributed to a 13 percent combined EV/PHEV share and a 77 percent combined SUV share within the Mitsubishi Motors model mix in Europe.

Since its introduction, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has impressed European drivers by encompassing MMC’s engineering fortes (4WD since 1936, electric powertrain since 1966, SUVs since 1982) in an attractive, versatile package with a low environmental impact. Its blend of efficient SUV design, the reassurance of the safety-enhancing ‘Super-All Wheel Control’ system, excellent reliability and low running costs have seen it triumph across Europe.

In the UK, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV petrol/electric hybrid outsold all other pure electric and hybrid plug-in vehicles in 2017, accounting for 7,407 of the 47,263 plug-in passenger vehicles that were registered. The result reaffirms the multi award-winning SUV’s status as the nation’s favourite plug-in – an accolade it has held for the last four years – with over 34,000 now on the UK’s roads.

MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER PHEV IN EUROPE

Top 10 EU Markets – cumulated sales (Oct. 2013 to Dec. 2017):

MME34 Grand Total Total 100,097 units 1- The United Kingdom 34,108 units 2- The Netherlands 25,399 units 3- Norway 13,429 units 4- Sweden 9,957 units 5- Germany 6,743 units 6- France 2,580 units 7- Spain 1,941 units 8- Switzerland 1,321 units 9- Portugal 795 units 10- Belgium 725 units

