Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV remains the UK’s favourite plug-in vehicle

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is once again the UK’s best-selling plug-in electrified vehicle. Sales of Mitsubishi Motors’ petrol/electric plug-in hybrid SUV totalled 476 units in April and 2,695 units for the period January to April 2018, ahead of every other pure EV and plug-in hybrid on the market.

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV was the first plug-in car to gain widespread adoption with UK drivers when it was launched in 2014, taking the plug-in hybrid market from fewer than 1,500 units to more than 13,000 within a year. Since then it has consistently been the most popular plug-in electrified vehicle in the UK with more than 36,800 currently on the road.

The popularity of the Outlander PHEV has helped Mitsubishi Motors to a successful start to the year so far. While car registrations in the UK from January to April 2018 were down 8.8%, Mitsubishi Motors’ sales were up an impressive 12.1% for the same period, with the successful launch of the all new Eclipse Cross also contributing to the brand’s growth.

Rob Lindley, Managing Director of Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, commented:

“Despite ever more competition entering the market, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV continues to win more and more customers over thanks to its no-compromise, SUV versatility and low real-world running costs. With more excellent new SUV models joining the range, such as the Eclipse Cross and Shogun Sport, we have ambitions to grow the Mitsubishi brand even further in 2018 and beyond.”

The SUV versatility and low running costs of the petrol/electric Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV are key elements in its sustained success. Other benefits also include ultra-low company car tax of just 13%, along with exemption from the London congestion charge and first year road tax.

It remains one of the only electrified vehicles that can operate in 4WD using only electric power, thanks to the twin electric-motor system and Mitsubishi’s S-AWC (Super-All Wheel Control).

Available from just £32,305 OTR* the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is capable of 166.1 MPG (according to official NEDC fuel economy figures) with an electric range of up to 33 miles. It can be rapid-charged in 25 minutes and can be fully charged from a domestic home charge point in 3.5 hours.

For more details visit www.mitsubishi-cars.co.uk

*Price after Plug In Car Grant

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.