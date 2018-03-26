Mitsubishi Outlander Commercial judged ‘Best Car-derived Van’ at the Vansa2z & Van Fleet World Van Awards 2018

Mitsubishi Motors in the UK is celebrating another success for its range of dedicated business-focused models after the Mitsubishi Outlander Commercial won the ‘Best Car Derived Van’ award at the VansA2Z & Van Fleet World Van Awards 2018.

The awards celebrate the very best light commercial vehicles and service providers, with the Mitsubishi Outlander Commercial announced as a category winner at a presentation ceremony held at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Derived from the passenger version of the Mitsubishi Outlander and available in both petrol/electric PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) and diesel guises, the all-wheel drive commercial version was praised by the expert judging panel for its on- and off-road performance, space and the sheer variety that the model range offers business users.

On awarding the Mitsubishi Outlander Commercial the coveted title of ‘Best Car Derived Van’, Dan Gilkes, Van Fleet World Editor, commented: “The Outlander Commercial provides the ideal vehicle for operators who need comfortable road transport with the ability to tackle off-road conditions when required. It is a worthy winner of the Best Car-derived Van Award for 2018.”

Neil McIntee, Editor of Vans A2Z, added: “Mitsubishi’s Outlander Commercial provides a deceptively cavernous load area, comes with selectable four-wheel drive and can be had with either a diesel engine or petrol/electric hybrid drive system and a range of trim levels.”

Lance Bradley, Managing Director of Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, said: “We’re delighted to see the Mitsubishi Outlander Commercial win another award and it’s especially rewarding as the judges’ decision recognises the choice that we strive to provide business users. By offering commercial vehicle customers the option of the petrol/electric PHEV version we are giving them the opportunity to enjoy significant financial savings as well as play a part in preserving the environment that they work in.”

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Commercial combines all the efficiency, environmental and financial benefits of the best-selling petrol/electric passenger version – CO 2 emissions of only 41g/km, average weighted fuel consumption of 166mpg and an all-electric range of 33 miles – with a rear load area that can accommodate a maximum payload of 510kg. Its usefulness also extends to a braked towing capacity of 1,500kg (750kg unbraked).

Longer journeys are no issue either, the 2.0-litre petrol engine chipping in when needed to provide extra road- or battery-charging performance and contributing to a combined range of over 540 miles.

As well as being perfect for drivers whose work takes them off road and into remote areas, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Commercial is ideal for those who wish to make deliveries in town without incurring high fuel costs. It is exempt from the London Congestion Charge and its advanced drivetrain and efficiency makes it eligible for the Government’s Plug-In Van Grant.

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Commercial offers a choice of two trim levels – 3h and Juro – and is priced from £23,196.03 inc Plug-in Car Grant (excluding VAT).

The perfect all-rounder, the well-equipped diesel version utilises a 2.2-litre engine that is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and drives through the advanced All Wheel Control four-wheel drive system, which offers three switchable 4WD modes – ECO, AUTO and LOCK.

Also offering a useful payload of 695kg, the Mitsubishi Outlander Diesel Commercial includes such standard features as rain/dusk sensors, Hill Start Assist, dual-zone climate control and cruise control and adjustable speed limiter.

The Mitsubishi Outlander Diesel Commercial is priced from £22,478.33 (excluding VAT).

Both versions also benefit from a comprehensive five-year, 62,500-mile warranty.

