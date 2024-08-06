Mitsubishi Motors: What’s new for 2025

Following a long-running commitment to deliver high quality, top value, leading-edge technology vehicles in the U.S., Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced its 2025 model year lineup

Following a long-running commitment to deliver high quality, top value, leading-edge technology vehicles in the U.S., Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced its 2025 model year lineup. A mid-cycle refresh for 2025 transforms the interior and exterior of Outlander while a host of model updates for Eclipse Cross, Outlander Sport, and Outlander Plug-in Hybrid offer increased comfort and connectivity.

Pricing and full details on all models will be announced closer to each vehicle’s launch.

2025 Outlander

Building on the overwhelming success of the 2022 Outlander since the launch of the new-generation model, the 2025 Outlander looks to continue its award-winning ways and record-setting sales pace with a mid-cycle refresh. Full details on the update will be available closer to the vehicle’s launch in the first quarter of 2025, but highlights are revised front and rear styling and greater levels of luxury in materials and design throughout the interior.

Pricing for the three-row, seven-passenger 2025 Outlander will be released later this year.

2025 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid

As the world’s first plug-in hybrid electric SUV, and still the world’s best-selling all-wheel drive plug-in hybrid SUV2, the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid boasts the same advanced vehicle architecture as the internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered Outlander, which has set sales record after sales record, garnering praise from consumers and accolades and awards across the industry.

New for 2025, the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid offers standard front heated seats on all trims, and a heated steering wheel and panoramic sunroof as standard on SEL trims. My MITSUBISHI CONNECT, MMNA’s connected car service, further adds a Safeguard 5-year free trial and a Remote Services 12-month free trial for the 2025 model year.1

Outlander Plug-in Hybrid continues to boast its top-of-the-line Platinum Edition trim featuring a special Black Diamond paint with an Alloy Silver roof color combination, and the popular Black Edition returns for the 2025 model year on the SEL trim.

Featuring an award-winning mix of confident, quiet, eco-friendly motoring, every Outlander Plug-in Hybrid sports powerful front and rear motors and a 20-kWh drive battery, as well as Mitsubishi Motors’ Super-All Wheel Control twin-motor 4WD system3. EPA-rated for 38 miles of all-electric driving range, Outlander Plug-in Hybrid also boasts 420 miles of overall driving range.

2025 Eclipse Cross

The 2025 Eclipse Cross retains its predecessor’s chiseled front and rear design enhancements and adds standard Rear Seat Alert. For Eclipse Cross SE trims, an available updated Black Edition now offers revised front lip and rear spoiler. For LE trims and up, My MITSUBISHI CONNECT adds a Safeguard 5-year free trial and a Remote Services 12-month free trial1.

Every 2025 Eclipse Cross is outfitted with Mitsubishi Motors’ signature motorsport-derived S-AWC all-wheel drive system as standard equipment, which helps in various weather conditions and types of road surfaces3.

2025 Outlander Sport

Long one of MMNA’s best-selling models, the Outlander Sport combines an adventurous spirit with great value in an award-winning package for the 2025 model year. Every Outlander Sport is fully adventure-ready with Mitsubishi’s All-Wheel Control (AWC) included as standard equipment4.

To honor Mitsubishi’s commitment to safety, MY24 Outlander Sport will add Rear Seat Alert as standard to October production models, and this important feature will continue to be standard equipment for MY25 Outlander Sport.

Warranty

Every Mitsubishi Motors vehicle is delivered with peace of mind through the brand’s 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. Also standard on every model is a five-year/60,000-mile limited warranty, a seven-year/100,000-mile corrosion/perforation warranty, five-year/unlimited-mile roadside assistance, and a 2-year/30,000-mile maintenance program1.

1Available in certain Outlander PHEV, Outlander, and Eclipse Cross models. See your local Mitsubishi dealer for details. Standard yearly subscription costs apply at the conclusion of each trial period. See MitsubishiCars.com/cvsprivacy and MitsubishiCars.com/cvsterms for additional important information.

2Based on S&P Global Mobility New Registrations of plug-in hybrid and all SUV body styles for Jan 2013 – Oct 2022 compiled from governments & other sources (where available). Captures 95% of global new vehicle volumes in more than 80 countries.

3Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) incorporates Active Yaw Control (AYC) to realize the AWC concept at a very high level. This Integrated Vehicle Dynamics Control System manages the driving forces and braking forces of the four wheels to help realize vehicle behavior that is faithful to the operation by the driver under a variety of driving conditions. S-AWC is not a substitute for safe and careful driving.

4All-Wheel Control (AWC) is an Integrated Vehicle Dynamics Control System that manages the driving forces and braking forces of the four wheels to help realize vehicle behavior that is faithful to the operation by the driver under a variety of driving conditions. AWC is not a substitute for safe and careful driving.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors