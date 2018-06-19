Mitsubishi Motors in the UK opens the doors to its first retail store

Mitsubishi Motors in the UK officially opened the doors on its first retail store on 14th June 2018 at intu Lakeside in the south east of England.

The new store offers people a new way to discover the Mitsubishi brand, learn about its vehicles, take a test drive and even purchase a vehicle if they so wish. It represents a third element of Mitsubishi Motors’ commitment to providing customers with fully flexible alternatives when it comes to the purchase of a new vehicle, complementing the recently-launched Buy Online facility and the well-respected, nationwide dealer network.

Enjoying a prominent position in the high-footfall shopping and leisure destination, the store has been designed by leading retail design agency, Dalziel & Pow. Fixtures and fittings have been chosen to reflect the bold, adventurous nature of the SUV-focused brand with the 1,281 sq ft of space split into different experience zones where customers can relax and browse at their leisure.

Along with multiple vehicles on display, the store features interactive digital displays and inviting analogue content that encourages customers to discover more about Mitsubishi Motors and the advanced features of its vehicles.

The store also represents a further evolution in Mitsubishi Motors’ relationship with automotive retail specialists Rockar, with whom they have collaborated closely throughout the project.

Rob Lindley, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, said: “With the opening of our first Mitsubishi store in such a prominent and well-established retail location, we are putting the customer at the very centre of what we do by offering them more choice than ever before in how and where to purchase their new Mitsubishi.

“The store’s design perfectly conveys the bold, adventurous nature of the Mitsubishi brand and we’re delighted to partner with intu and Dalziel & Pow to create a platform that enhances our retail operation and will attract a whole new audience to our brand.”

intu Lakeside is the major retail and leisure destination in the south east of England, welcoming 20 million customers each year, with work underway on a 175,000 sq ft leisure extension.

Rebecca Ryman, regional managing director for intu, said: “As the first-ever Mitsubishi Motors store in the UK, the retailer will give customers more reasons to visit from further and for longer and will appeal to the highly affluent customer demographic at intu Lakeside. The store will be a very attractive environment for customers wishing to purchase a new car or experience the brand’s offering.”

