Mitsubishi Motors in the UK launches industry-leading Mitsubishi Buy Online Facility

Mitsubishi Motors in the UK has answered the changing requirements of today’s car buyers with the launch of its highly flexible Mitsubishi Buy Online facility.

Designed to offer users the ultimate in convenience and transparency, Mitsubishi Buy Online differs from other internet-based vehicle buying portals in that customers can choose how much or how little they use the online service in their car-buying process.

Developed in conjunction with leading online vehicle retailing specialist, Rockar, Mitsubishi Buy Online responds to the ever-growing number of consumers who would consider buying a vehicle via the internet – a recent survey by leading automotive industry expert CAP Gemini showing this to be as high as 75 per cent*.

The straightforward-to-use facility introduces a range of enhancements to the way in which customers currently buy cars online, including earlier visibility of finance options and delivery times together with significantly more accurate and future-proof trade-in valuations.

Mitsubishi Buy Online is also unique in that it has been designed from the outset to connect customers and the brand’s dealerships online throughout the buying process.

Fully integrated with the main Mitsubishi Motors in the UK website at www.buy.mitsubishi-cars.co.uk, Mitsubishi Buy Online allows customers to access the Mitsubishi showroom in the comfort of their own home at any time of day. All current Mitsubishi models are included in the programme and customers also benefit from the same national offers that are available through the brand’s dealerships.

The Mitsubishi Buy Online experience begins with the user setting their budget and choosing their preferable finance option from PCP, HP, cash or Business Contract Hire. Finance solutions can be compared so that the customer can instantly see which option is best for them.

All vehicles that match the customer’s criteria are then displayed, allowing users to see Mitsubishi models they may have not originally considered or thought to be beyond their reach. Customers can then fully configure any of the vehicles with their choice of paint, trim, options and accessories.

Through the brand’s partnership with automotive auction specialist BCA, Mitsubishi Buy Online provides users with a competitive and simple part-exchange facility that can also predict future trade-in values. Test drives can also be booked at dealerships before customers finalise their purchase.

Customers can enter or leave their Mitsubishi Buy Online experience at any point. They have the option to research the car online and complete at their chosen dealership, complete their entire purchase online or research a car at their dealership and complete online.

Customers can collect their new Mitsubishi from their chosen dealership or, where available, choose home delivery.

Lance Bradley, Managing Director of Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, said: “Consumers are increasingly looking to the internet to complete all kinds of purchases and while the vast majority of car buyers enjoy the experience of a traditional showroom environment, there is a marked growth in those that desire the convenience of an internet transaction when considering their new car.

“Mitsubishi Buy Online provides a highly flexible, comprehensive solution that will enhance our retail operation and provide customers with even greater choice and transparency.”

Simon Dixon, Founder of Rockar, added: “Rockar’s technology enables car brands to connect with ever-changing consumers much more effectively. Working in collaboration with Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, we have created a next generation omni-channel car buying experience that is quite different to what has been done before. In an industry first, Mitsubishi Buy Online builds on the strength of the existing retailer network to deliver an on-demand, flexible experience for customers.”

*Source: Capgemini Consulting, Automotive Online Sales: The direct route to the customer. Cars Online Trend Study, November 2016

