Mitsubishi Motors in the UK extends its scrappage scheme

Mitsubishi Motors in the UK is continuing its drive to encourage customers to scrap their older, higher-emission vehicle and purchase a new, low-emission Mitsubishi with the extension of its scrappage scheme.

Now available until 27th March 2018, the scheme invites customers to enjoy generous scrappage allowances on some of the most popular Mitsubishi models when they are trading in a vehicle that is registered before January 2010.

In addition to giving motorists extra time to take advantage of its scrappage scheme, Mitsubishi Motors has also increased the scrappage allowance on the versatile, seven-seat Mitsubishi Outlander diesel to £5,000.

A scrappage allowance of £4,000 is also available to customers who wish to buy the ultra-low emission Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. By choosing the advanced four-wheel drive SUV, customers not only benefit from CO 2 emissions of 41g/km and up to 166 mpg (official combined cycle), but also the £2,500 plug-in car grant (PiCG) for a total saving of £6,5001.

For customers who wish to enjoy the benefits of a new, low-emission supermini, the scheme offers a £2,000 scrappage allowance on the Mitsubishi Mirage. With CO 2 emissions from only 99g/km, the five-door hatchback combines efficiency with an extremely high standard specification.

The scheme also provides a £3,000 scrappage allowance on the Mitsubishi ASX, which is ideal for those customers who wish to upgrade to a distinctive compact SUV that is both affordable and represents great value.

Also helping motorists to make the change to a newer, more efficient vehicle is all Mitsubishi models on the scrappage scheme being available with an exclusive 5.9 per cent APR Representative PCP finance offer**.

For further details visit www.mitsubishi-cars.co.uk/scrappage/

