Mitsubishi Motors to unveil new concept vehicle at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Mitsubishi Motors will unveil its latest concept vehicle at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show on March 5th.

Named after the prestigious Swiss winter-sport resort, the all-new Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept is set to bring further developments in SUV styling and practicality along with a focus on next-generation technology and enhanced EV performance.

With its latest concept vehicle, Mitsubishi Motors is demonstrating its intention to remain at the forefront of vehicle design and technology: The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has consistently been the UK’s best-selling plug-in vehicle since it established the plug-in hybrid SUV segment when it was launched in 2014.

Further information relating to the Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer will be announced following the unveiling on March 5th.

