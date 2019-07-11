Mitsubishi Motors to transfer its subsidiary’s domestic finished car logistics to ZERO Co., Ltd

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation announced that its subsidiary Mitsubishi Automotive Logistics Technology (MLT) will transfer its domestic finished vehicle logistics to ZERO Co., Ltd (ZERO), formerly Nissan Transportation Co., Ltd, in August of this year.

Transferring domestic finished car logistics to ZERO will unlock new shared efficiencies and synergies between MMC and Nissan Motors (Nissan). Founded as Nissan Transportation Co., Ltd in 1961, ZERO became an independent entity from Nissan in 2001 and has since continued to grow Nissan’s domestic transportation logistical capabilities. The unification of MMC and Nissan’s finished vehicle distribution will allow for improved transportation flexibility and opportunities to share existing facilities. As a result, MMC will gain improved domestic distribution capabilities and reduce overall distribution costs.

Following this, MLT will be focused on its maintenance and repairs operations, continuing to strive for the highest level of customer service and satisfaction.

MMC will continue to pursue further synergies with its Alliance partners as part of the companies’ ongoing strong cooperative partnership.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi