Mitsubishi Motors to terminate its joint venture partnership with Shenyang Aerospace Mitsubishi Motors Engine Manufacturing

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced the termination of its engine business operation at Shenyang Aerospace Mitsubishi Motors Engine Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, SAME) in China and has terminated the joint venture partnership.

Established in August 1997, SAME began engine production in 1998 and has played a key role in China’s expanding automotive market by supplying engines not only to Mitsubishi-branded vehicle manufacturers, but also to numerous Chinese automakers. However, in response to the rapid transformation of China’s automotive industry, Mitsubishi Motors has reassessed its strategy in the region and has decided to terminate its participation in the joint venture.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors