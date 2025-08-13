Mitsubishi Motors to Open First Retail Sales Gallery Dealership in Nashville Area, Early 2026

In May 2024, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) outlined its North American-focused five-year business plan, dubbed Mitsubishi Motors Momentum 2030. The plan outlines the company’s business and product plans that start immediately and run through fiscal-year 2030, touching on nearly every aspect of business – new vehicles, new technologies, new dealerships, new ways of going to market. The goal is to increase awareness, increase choices, increase access for shoppers, and, ultimately, to increase the number of vehicles MMNA sells in the U.S.

Momentum 2030 is defined by four key points:

A path to electrification

A path to a renewed and expanded product line-up that will strengthen Mitsubishi Motors in North America

A path to a modernized retail sales model

A path to network expansion and sales growth

While each aspect of this plan will change the way MMNA does business, and the ways both new and existing customers will interact with the company, one of the most visible is new Gallery dealership model, point three on the list above. Today, MMNA announced that the first of these Gallery dealerships will open in the first quarter of 2026, in a new retail development in Antioch, Tenn., southeast of Nashville. The facility will be located at 4230 Century Farms Terrace, Suite 106, in Antioch.

“Mitsubishi Motors is on the cusp of a full brand-wide reinvention in the United States, with our Momentum 2030 roadmap charting our path forwards,” said Mark Chaffin, MMNA president and CEO. “One of our strengths is that we are both small and nimble, enabling us to make fast decisions and pivot quickly as necessary. But our small dealer-network across the U.S. limits our ability to grow our share and sales volume.”

“I often receive letters from customers saying they saw our car on the road, that they love the design and love the value proposition we offer, but have no Mitsubishi dealer partner nearby to make a purchase.” Chaffin continued. “In my mind, we are underrepresented with a presence in about one-third of the new-car markets across the U.S. By 2030, I would like to see us represented in over half of the U.S. sales markets. Our Gallery dealership program is key to not only achieve that growth in volume, but also to raise the experience to better meet shoppers’ expectations in a modern, busy retail world. The Gallery dealership program is key to introducing customers to our vehicles in a welcoming, surprise-and-delight way.”

The Gallery dealership model will be a partnership between MMNA and local dealer partners around the U.S., located in high-traffic, multi-use areas such as retail-heavy areas, mixed-use commercial/retail areas and shopping malls. It is expected that once this proof-of-concept model is completed, other Mitsubishi Motors dealer partners from around the country will pursue their own Gallery dealerships.

MMNA will be the first non-luxury, mass-market brand in the U.S. to open a facility of this type. Common with luxury marques, these Gallery dealerships present the brand and its vehicles in a no-pressure, inviting and open format, encouraging shoppers to research and explore the brand. The Gallery model’s relaxed experience also lends itself to a unique and innovative way to buy a new Mitsubishi as well, with vehicles stored and sourced from the operating dealer-partner’s main sales facility, doing away with the need to store large numbers of vehicles at this location.

This initial facility will be developed in partnership with Murfreesboro, Tenn.-based City Auto Mitsubishi. The City Auto team will provide highly trained brand specialists for the facility, personnel who are knowledgeable with Mitsubishi Motors vehicles and the company’s in-car technology and brand history, and can help navigate the entire shopping process from discovery through to final paperwork necessary to complete a sale.

Century Farms is a 300-plus-acre mixed-use master-planned development incorporating retail, office and entertainment options, located at of Exit 60 from Interstate 24. The development is currently home to a Tanger Outlets mall and Nashville Soccer Club’s practice facility, and is slated to add Whataburger, Chick-fil-a, In-n-Out and four hotels.

In separate announcements recently, also as part of the Momentum 2030 plan, MMNA confirmed a new mild-hybrid powertrain for the 2026 Outlander, an updated and revised 2026 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid, the debut of an all-new battery electric vehicle in summer 2026, and the beginning of a joint study with Nissan Motor Co. to develop a new SUV for each brand that will be built in a U.S. Nissan manufacturing facility.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi