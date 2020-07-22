Mitsubishi Motors to launch lineup of new vehicles

Between now and the end of the second quarter of 2021, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) will launch three considerably revised vehicles and one all-new, ground-up redesign, proof of the company’s commitment to deliver high quality, top value, leading-edge technology vehicles in the U.S. In addition, standard features and added value across the entire lineup, with key standard active safety features appearing on all vehicles, will underpin the revisions.

In the winter of 2020, the product debuts begin with a mechanically revised version of the world’s best-selling PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), the Outlander PHEV2. It is followed by extensive styling and trim changes to the Mirage, the highest fuel-efficiency non-hybrid gasoline-fueled vehicle in the U.S., mirroring the updates already launched in other global markets. The spring of 2021 blossoms with a significant update showcased by refined interior and exterior styling for Eclipse Cross.

But Mitsubishi Motors saves the best for last, with the global reveal and launch of the all-new next generation Outlander in the second quarter of 2021.

More details on each model follows, with product specifics becoming available closer to the launch of each vehicle.

2021 OUTLANDER SPORT

On sale in fall 2020 as a 2021 model. Outlander Sport saw significant upgrades inside and out for the 2020 model year. It will carry over for the 2021 model year, with considerable improvement to standard levels of equipment. The vehicle is MMNA’s best-selling model, and was ranked in the top three in the 2020 JD Power IQS study in the Small SUV class. Outlander Sport has always been an important vehicle in the segment, and the styling and trim updates ensure it remains a leader.

2021 OUTLANDER PHEV

On sale in winter 2020, as a 2021 model. The world’s best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle sees major revisions highlighted by a completely new powertrain, as well as a host of updates to each trim level. The updated internal combustion engine has increased displacement and greater horsepower, and the larger and more refined electric drive system offers more all-electric range and speed of operation.

2021 MIRAGE and MIRAGE G4

On sale in Q1 2021, as a 2021 model. With an extensive exterior redesign, the U.S.’s most fuel efficient non-hybrid gasoline-fueled vehicle3 becomes an even more compelling value. Mirage has never looked richer or better equipped, with bold styling and standard safety equipment putting it into a new level of consideration.

ECLIPSE CROSS

On sale in Q1 2021, as a 2022 model. The redesigned Eclipse Cross incorporates major front and rear design enhancements, taking cues from Mitsubishi’s next-generation design language. The Eclipse Cross will sport a fresh new look, revised interior and new infotainment system.

ALL-NEW NEXT-GENERATION OUTLANDER

On sale in Q2 2021, as a 2022 model. The all-new next generation Outlander will be bigger, bolder and better than ever before, and will be the quietest and best-equipped Mitsubishi ever sold in the U.S. Completely redesigned and reimagined in every way, the new Outlander will incorporate the latest Mitsubishi design language, with a bold, aggressive, and distinctive appearance. Loaded with technology and significant interior refinements, this game-changing vehicle will surprise many. Further details will be revealed in a global reveal and launch event to be held in early 2021.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors