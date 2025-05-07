Mitsubishi Motors to launch an all-new BEV based on Nissan’s next-generation LEAF in North America in the second half of 2026

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) will launch an all-new battery electric vehicle (BEV) based on the next-generation LEAF as an OEM model from Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (hereafter, Nissan)

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) will launch an all-new battery electric vehicle (BEV) based on the next-generation LEAF as an OEM model from Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (hereafter, Nissan). The model will be introduced to the North American market in the second half of 2026.

This BEV model is part of Mitsubishi Motors’ product strategy through 2030 for the U.S. market, which was announced last year. The company is also exploring further collaboration opportunities, including potential expansion into Australia and other markets.

Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Motors will leverage its expertise in PHEV technology to supply an OEM model to Nissan for the North American market in 2026.

Mitsubishi Motors continues to explore ways to strengthen its partnership with Nissan, aiming to enhance its lineup of electrified vehicles and accelerate efforts toward achieving carbon neutrality.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors