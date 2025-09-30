Mitsubishi Motors to exhibit at Japan Mobility Show 2025

Showcasing a mobility experience inspired by the spirit of “Forever Adventure”

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) has announced its participation in the Japan Mobility Show 20251 to be held in Tokyo, Japan. Under the booth theme “Forever Adventure,” the company will showcase a concept car featuring future technologies, along with models that embody the spirit of adventure – highlighting the enduring splendor of adventure that remains unchanged, even in the distant future.

Additionally, the company has launched a special website to share updates and information about its participation in the Japan Mobility Show 2025:

https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/brand/jms2025/

With its distinctive technologies – including electrification, all-wheel control, durability and reliability, and comfortability – Mitsubishi Motors delivers vehicles that are environmentally-friendly and enable drivers to enjoy safe, secure, and comfortable driving in various road and weather conditions.

Each Mitsubishi vehicle caters to the driver’s unique style of adventure, inspiring an adventurous spirit in everyone – both behind the wheel and on board. The Delica D:5 all-around minivan combines cabin comfort with powerful off-road performance. The Delica Mini super height-wagon kei-car2 offers comfort, toughness, and a charming design– perfectly sized for easy navigation. The Triton pickup truck balances rugged durability with SUV-level comfort and steering stability. The Outlander PHEV electrified crossover SUV achieves excellent environmental performance and driving performance, while also offering added value as a storage battery.

Through this exhibition, Mitsubishi Motors invites visitors to explore its vision for the future of mobility and celebrate the timeless spirit of adventure – a value that will continue to inspire people across generations. While driver-assistance technologies evolve through innovation, the company remains committed to the pure joy of driving and envisions a mobility experience that sparks a sense of adventure.

1The Japan Mobility Show 2025 is organized by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. Press days are on October 29 and the morning of October 30, followed by a special invitation day on October 31. The show will be open to the public from the afternoon of October 31 through November 9.

2Kei-car is a vehicle category in Japan for microcars.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors