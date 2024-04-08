Mitsubishi Motors to establish a joint venture with Security Bank in the Philippines to provide automobile finance services

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) have agreed to conclude a joint venture agreement with Security Bank Corporation (hereafter, Security Bank) on April 8, a financial institution in the Philippines, to establish Mitsubishi Motors Finance Philippines Inc. that offers financing services to Mitsubishi Motors’ customers in the country

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) have agreed to conclude a joint venture agreement with Security Bank Corporation (hereafter, Security Bank) on April 8, a financial institution in the Philippines, to establish Mitsubishi Motors Finance Philippines Inc. that offers financing services to Mitsubishi Motors’ customers in the country.

The new company is expected to begin operations in FY2025, Mitsubishi Motors holding a 51 percent ownership stake while Security Bank holds a 49 percent stake.

In Mitsubishi Motors’ mid-term plan, “Challenge 2025”, Mitsubishi Motors defined its core business regions of ASEAN as “Growth Drivers” and announced that it will concentrate management resources to “Growth Drivers” to roll out many new models to expand sales volume and revenue. Among such “Growth Drivers”, the new car market in the Philippines has been growing rapidly along with high growth rate of population and economy and is expected to continuously grow further over the medium term. Financing services are important for customers in the country as majority of customers use financing when they purchase cars. With this joint venture, Mitsubishi Motors will be able to offer extensive range of sales financing instruments and services to its customers and dealers.

“This is our 61st year in business in the Philippines, where we now have a strong presence and a large market share,” said Tatsuo Nakamura, Executive Vice President of Mitsubishi Motors. “Mitsubishi Motors is very pleased to be able to partner with Security Bank that is one of the best financial institutions in the Philippines. Through this joint venture, we hope we can provide Mitsubishi Motors vehicles to more customers in this ever-expanding market. Also, we will continue to make efforts to satisfy customers more through our products and services that embody Mitsubishi Motors-ness.”