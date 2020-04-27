Mitsubishi Motors starts production of face shields to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections, MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) produces face shields to provide to medical institutions.

Production of approximately 1,500 face shields per month has started at the Okazaki Plant in Aichi Prefecture and other facilities, and MMC today donated them to city of Okazaki. Another production site, Pajero Manufacturing Co., Ltd. In Gifu Prefecture, also donated the produced face shields to a hospital in Minokamo City, Gifu Prefecture.

Further, MMC is planning to donate them in Okayama Prefecture, where its Mizushima Plant is located.

MMC plans to ramp up the face shield production and produce other products such as face masks for preventing the spread of infection.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections, MMC group will continue to utilize its factory facilities and expertise cultivated in the development and production of automobiles, while cooperating with national and local governments, as well as related organizations around the world.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors