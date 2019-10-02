Mitsubishi Motors starts limited sales of DENDO DRIVE HOUSE in Japan

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) starts limited sales of DENDO DRIVE HOUSE (DDH) – a V2H*1 based home system – in Tokyo Japan from October 3. MMC has announced the concept and launching plan of DDH’s packaged service at Geneva Auto Show in March 2019. This is the very first sales of DDH in global, and MMC is planning to start its sales in overseas markets.

What is DENDO DRIVE HOUSE?

DDH is a comprehensive system comprising a Mitsubishi electric vehicle (EV) or plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV), a bi-directional charger, solar panels and home battery*2 and is designed to be seamlessly integrated as part of the home.

The package allows customers to charge their EV/PHEV at home using solar generated power, and to supply electricity from their EV/PHEV back to the home. DDH benefits customers by helping to save on electricity costs and provide a reliable provision for emergency power source.

Available at MMC dealerships, DDH provides a comprehensive set of services including, the sale, installation and after maintenance*3 of the system’s components.

Benefits delivered by DENDO DRIVE HOUSE (DDH)

Customers can contribute to the creation of a low-carbon society by using the electricity generated by solar panels to power domestic appliances or to provide power to their EV/PHEV.

DDH provides a reliable emergency power source that can supply power from the EV/PHEV or storage battery to run appliances in the home.

DDH is offered as an inclusive package at Mitsubishi dealerships, making it easier for the customer to purchase all the system components together and ensure compatibility.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors