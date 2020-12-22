Mitsubishi Motors starts first overseas production of Outlander PHEV in Thailand

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) started local production of the Outlander PHEV, a plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV), at the Laemchabang Factory of Mitsubishi Motors Thailand, a local production and sales company in Thailand. A ceremony to commemorate the line-off of the first local production Outlander PHEV was held on December 21st. The vehicle is scheduled to be delivered in the country in January.

MMC decided to start its first overseas production of the Outlander PHEV model in Thailand because of the potential for growth in the Thai automobile market due to its promotion of electric mobility and the high production capacity of the Laemchabang Factory.

“Mitsubishi Motors provides PHEVs to the ASEAN region based on increasing global awareness of environmental issues,” said Takao Kato, chief executive officer of MMC. “I am extremely happy to be able to deliver locally-produced Outlander PHEVs to our customers in Thailand as a new part of our electric vehicle business.”

The Outlander PHEV is the flagship MITSUBISHI MOTORS model that merges electro-mobility with four-wheel control technology to provide powerful and smooth driving with the quietness and superior eco-friendliness of an EV, while automatically switching energy efficiency between EV driving for everyday use and hybrid driving for longer journeys. The two on-board power outlets can output a maximum of 1,500 watts to provide power for outdoor leisure or as a source of electricity for household appliances in the event of an emergency caused by a natural disaster.

MMC positions the ASEAN region as a growth driver in its mid-term business plan (from fiscal 2020 to 2022) and has pledged to boost eco-friendly technologies based on the PHEVs that the company specializes in. Since launching the world’s first SUV type PHEV in Japan in January 2013, MMC has sold more than 260,000 vehicles in over 60 countries*1. The Outlander PHEV boasts the highest global sales*2 in the PHEV category, and MMC will start producing and selling the vehicle in Thailand to further strengthen its business in the ASEAN region.

*1 As of October 2020

*2 Total units sold from Jan 2013 to Sep 2020. According to MMC research