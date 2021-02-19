Mitsubishi Motors started operation of a rooftop solar power system at its Laemchabang Factory in Thailand

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) started operation of a 5-megawatt (MW*1) capacity rooftop solar power system at the Laemchabang Factory of Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (MMTh), a production and sales company in Thailand.

Combined this solar power system with the 2-MW capacity system, which is scheduled to be implemented in the near future, MMTh expects to reduce CO2 emissions from production activities by more than 6,100 tons per year. MMTh aims to create an environment where automobiles can be produced cleanly with low carbon.

MMTh has car-production plants and an engine facility in Chonburi Province, and has become MMC’s largest manufacturing center outside Japan.

In November 2020, MMC announced the New Environmental Plan, which sets out the direction and goals of its environmental efforts. Based on the Environmental Targets 2030*2, MMC is proceeding with efforts to achieve a 40-percent reduction in CO2 through its business activities compared to FY2014. As one of these, the Company is promoting the introduction of renewable energy in order to reduce CO2 emissions from production activities, and plans to introduce more utility-scale solar power systems at domestic and overseas manufacturing centers.

*1:1MW=1,000kw

*2:Goals that clarify items to be tackled by 2030 in order to contribute to the realization of a society with zero CO2 emissions in 2050

