Mitsubishi Motors rolls out the OUTLANDER PHEV in Puerto Rico

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) continues its plug-in hybrid initiative by launching the OUTLANDER PHEV in Puerto Rico. The electrified model offers a mobility alternative that is less harmful to the environment and answers to the growing needs of consumers in Puerto Rico who seek to be at the forefront of new technologies and energy savings.

“The OUTLANDER PHEV suggests new lifestyle for customers in Puerto Rico,” said John Signoriello, executive officer, responsible for global marketing and sales, MMC. “It is not only environmentally friendly but can also serve as an electric power supply both in everyday life and during emergencies. We believe that the introduction of the OUTLANDER PHEV will contribute to community resilience in the time of need.”

Bringing together MMC’s heritage of electro-mobility, 4WD expertise and all-wheel control technology, the OUTLANDER PHEV is the company’s flagship model. It can be driven in all-electric mode for everyday driving, while on long journeys the car can be powered by gasoline engine as a hybrid. In addition to offering energy efficiency and smooth driving experience, the OUTLANDER PHEV can supply up to 1,500 watts of power from the traction battery through two on-board outlets1 to power appliances during outdoor leisure or power outage.

The OUTLANDER PHEV is the world’s best-selling PHEV2 and has been Europe’s best-selling PHEV for five consecutive years (2015-2019)3. Since making its debut in 2013 as the world’s first plug-in hybrid SUV, it has been rolled out to more than 60 countries across the world, with total sales volume reaching more than 260,000 units as of August 2020.

1. North American specification

2. Source: Mitsubishi Motors’ internal sales data from January 2013 to March 2020

3. Source: Mitsubishi Motors’ internal sales data from January 2015 to December 2019

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors