Mitsubishi Motors reports Q3 2025 sales

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today reported third-quarter 2025 sales of 19,647, driving the brand’s year-to-date total sales to 73,400, the second-best year-to-date (YTD) performance in four years.

The brand’s electrified flagship, Outlander Plug-in Hybrid, set a quarterly sales record of 2,403, up 5.4% year-over-year (YOY). During the quarter, September alone represented the second-best month in the history of the nameplate, building off a strong August that is now the third-best month ever. YTD sales of Outlander Plug-in Hybrid were also up, totaling 5,841, an increase of 5.9% over 2024.

The recently redesigned Outlander, refreshed and updated with a new interior and a North American industry-first Yamaha-branded audio system, continued to be MMNA’s volume leader with 7,323 sales for the quarter. An all-new Trail Edition package also debuted this quarter, showcasing the brand’s storied off-highway and adventure history.

Other bright spots this quarter included Eclipse Cross with 4,077 sales for the quarter and 12,342 YTD, up 21.2% over last year, and Outlander Sport with 3,080 quarterly sales and 14,958 YTD, an increase of 27.8% over 2024.

Third quarter YOY sales performance was impacted primarily by the discontinuation of the Mirage and Mirage G4 models. Looking forward, Mitsubishi Motors’ core SUV lineup is forecasted to deliver YOY increases, with full-year 2025 SUV sales surpassing those of 2024. This strategic pivot begins today with the launch of MMNA’s Year-End Sales Event, offering 0% APR financing for 60 months on all new 2025 Mitsubishi SUV models. Full program eligibility details are available through participating Mitsubishi Motors dealer partners.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors North America