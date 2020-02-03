Mitsubishi Motors reports January 2020 sales

After achieving its best annual sales performance in more than a decade during 2019, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced the brand’s best January sales results since 2004. MMNA and its dealer partners reported sales of 10,626 vehicles in January, a 22 percent increase over January 2019.
News and Notes
- Sales of Outlander, Mitsubishi’s adventurous and enduring three-row, seven-passenger CUV, were up nearly 66 percent over January of 2019.
- Sales of the stylish and sporty Eclipse Cross increased more than 35 percent over the January prior.
- Mitsubishi Motors reported its seventh-straight year of sales increases in 2019, marking a 2.5 percent increase over the year prior, with sales of 121,046 vehicles.
- 2019 was Mitsubishi Motors’ third-straight year of 100,000-plus sales.
- As part of an ongoing reinvention of Mitsubishi Motors’ brand and business in the U.S., MMNA welcomed 36 new dealerships to its network in 2019.
|JANUARY
|YTD
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Mirage
|1511
|1570
|1511
|1570
|Lancer1
|0
|-3
|0
|-3
|Outlander Sport
|3011
|3099
|3011
|3099
|Outlander
|3891
|2346
|3891
|2346
|Outlander PHEV
|95
|133
|95
|133
|Eclipse Cross
|2118
|1563
|2118
|1563
|Total
|10626
|8708
|10626
|8708
Disclaimers
1. Vehicle production discontinued in 2018.
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors