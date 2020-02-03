Mitsubishi Motors reports January 2020 sales

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced the brand's best January sales results since 2004

   February 3, 2020

After achieving its best annual sales performance in more than a decade during 2019, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced the brand’s best January sales results since 2004. MMNA and its dealer partners reported sales of 10,626 vehicles in January, a 22 percent increase over January 2019.

  • Sales of Outlander, Mitsubishi’s adventurous and enduring three-row, seven-passenger CUV, were up nearly 66 percent over January of 2019.
  • Sales of the stylish and sporty Eclipse Cross increased more than 35 percent over the January prior.
  • Mitsubishi Motors reported its seventh-straight year of sales increases in 2019, marking a 2.5 percent increase over the year prior, with sales of 121,046 vehicles.
  • 2019 was Mitsubishi Motors’ third-straight year of 100,000-plus sales.
  • As part of an ongoing reinvention of Mitsubishi Motors’ brand and business in the U.S., MMNA welcomed 36 new dealerships to its network in 2019.
  JANUARY YTD
  2020 2019 2020 2019
Mirage 1511 1570 1511 1570
Lancer1 0 -3 0 -3
Outlander Sport 3011 3099 3011 3099
Outlander 3891 2346 3891 2346
Outlander PHEV 95 133 95 133
Eclipse Cross 2118 1563 2118 1563
Total 10626 8708 10626 8708

Disclaimers
1. Vehicle production discontinued in 2018.

