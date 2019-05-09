Mitsubishi Motors reports full year financial results for FY2018 and issues FY2019 guidance

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) today announced full-year financial results for Fiscal Year 2018 ended March 31, 2019, and issued its initial forecast for Fiscal Year 2019 ending March 31, 2020.

1. Summary of Financial Results for FY2018

In FY2018, net sales increased by 14.7% year on year to ¥2,514.6 billion, and operating profit increased to ¥111.8 billion from ¥98.2 billion in the previous fiscal year, representing an operating margin of 4.4%.2. Global Sales Performance

Global sales volume for FY2018 totaled 1,244,000 units, an increase of 13% from the prior fiscal year.

In the ASEAN region, sales of XPANDER MPV increased 17% to 318,000 units from the previous fiscal year, with sales expanding from the launch market of Indonesia to the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

In Japan, sales of Eclipse Cross, Outlander PHEV and Delica D:5 helped lift volumes by 7% to 105,000 units, maintaining a recovery trend in demand for Mitsubishi models. In addition, at the end of FY2018, we launched the new Kei-car, eK Wagon and eK Cross.

Sales volumes increased year-on-year in all regions, including our Bed-rock market, Oceania and our Focus markets, North America and China, as well as other territories. Thus, we have largely achieved the full-year forecast for unit sales announced at the beginning of FY2018.

