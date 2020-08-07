Mitsubishi Motors: Regarding the resignation of the chairman of the board

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announced that Osamu Masuko resigned today as chairman of the board and representative executive officer, MMC due to his health reason. Takao Kato, member of the board and representative executive officer, chief executive officer (CEO), MMC, will temporarily cover the duties of the chairman. Masuko assumed a position as a special advisor.

Masuko was appointed to the president, MMC, in 2005. During his tenure as the president and CEO, Masuko led the company in various areas including the introduction of advanced eco conscious vehicles such as EV and PHEV, as well as the expansion of production and sales in the ASEAN region. Masuko is going to support MMC as a special advisor by fully leveraging his knowledge and experience.

Biography of Osamu Masuko

Date of birth:February 19, 1949

Education:March 1972 Graduated from Waseda University

Faculty of Political Science and Economics

Career Profile:

August 2020: Special Advisor, MMC

June 2019: Chairman of the Board, Representative Executive Officer, MMC

November 2018: Chairman of the Board and CEO, MMC

June 2017: Member of the Board and CEO, MMC

December 2016: President and CEO, MMC<

June 2016: Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, MMC

June 2014: Chairman of the Board and CEO, MMC

October 2007: President, MMC

January 2005: President, Chief Business Ethics Officer, MMC

June 2004: Managing Director, in charge of Overseas Operations Group Headquarters, MMC

April 2003: Senior Vice President, Division COO of Motor Vehicle Business Division, Mitsubishi Corporation

April 1972: Joined Mitsubishi Corporation

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors