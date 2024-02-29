Mitsubishi Motors recognized By S&P Global Mobility for the “Most Improved Alternative Powertrain Loyalty to Make for 2023”

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) announced today that it has been recognized by S&P Global Mobility for having the "Most Improved Alternative Powertrain Loyalty to Make" for the 2023 calendar year

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) announced today that it has been recognized by S&P Global Mobility for having the “Most Improved Alternative Powertrain Loyalty to Make” for the 2023 calendar year1. The award, part of S&P Global Mobility’s 28th annual Automotive Loyalty Awards program, honors Mitsubishi’s success in its ability to retain owners to both the brand and either a BEV or hybrid vehicle offering. This award adds to the Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid’s ever-expanding collection of industry honors.

“S&P Global Mobility’s Most Improved Alternative Powertrain Loyalty to Make Award is the latest in a growing assembly of accolades our flagship, the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid, has earned from industry experts, members of the media, and the car-buying public,” said Mark Chaffin, CEO of MMNA. “This award is also further validation of our approach to electrification. MMNA is proud to offer an electric ambassador to EV-curious drivers by showing you can have the best of all worlds while our infrastructure grows to match the demand for electric vehicles.”

The Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid is the perfect stepping-stone from today’s internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to tomorrow’s full battery-electric vehicles (BEV). Offering the range and ease of refueling of a conventional gasoline-fueled vehicle, and the clean and quiet motoring of an electric vehicle, the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid answers many of the questions today’s motorists have about tomorrow’s technologies. But its ability to operate on both electricity and gasoline also is the perfect destination vehicle for some customers too.

“In today’s hypercompetitive market, retaining customers is more important than ever, said Joe LaFeir, president, Automotive Insights, S&P Global Mobility. “This year’s Loyalty Awards winners have demonstrated effective marketing strategies that have resonated with customers and led to increased retention rates, which is commendable in this environment.”

As the world’s first plug-in hybrid SUV – and still the world’s best-selling all-wheel-drive PHEV2, the 2024 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid combines everything that has made the gasoline-powered Outlander so successful: bold styling, advanced vehicle architecture, award-winning3 interior, seven-passenger convenience, and legendary Mitsubishi SUV capability. To this, the plug-in hybrid model adds a version of Mitsubishi Motors’ plug-in hybrid drivetrain boasting strong power and torque, broad all-electric range4, and the latest and most sophisticated version of Mitsubishi’s confidence-inspiring Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC)5 all-wheel drive system.

1Based on S&P Global Mobility U.S. loyalty analysis, Mitsubishi had the highest increase in owners who returned to market and purchased or leased another Mitsubishi electric or hybrid vehicle for the 2023 calendar year compared to the previous year.

2Based on S&P Global Mobility New Registrations of plug-in hybrid and all SUV body styles for Jan 2013 – Nov 2023 compiled from governments & other sources (where available). Captures 95% of global new vehicle volumes in more than 80 countries.

3Among other awards, the 2022 Outlander was named to the list of 10Best Interiors by Wards, and the Hispanic Car of the Year by the Hispanic Motor Press Association.

4Electric range of up to 38 miles on a full charge and a combined electricity + gasoline range of 420 miles. Combined fuel economy Electricity + Gasoline of 64 MPGe. EPA highway mileage estimate. Actual range and mileage may vary with driving conditions. Use for comparison only.

5Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) is not a substitute for careful driving. S-AWC cannot prevent collisions or loss of traction in all conditions. Exercise caution so full attention is given to vehicle operation in all road conditions.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors