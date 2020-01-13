Mitsubishi Motors Philippines signs MOU to roll out a next-generation showroom, DENDO DRIVE STATION, in the Philippines

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC), a sales and manufacturing subsidiary of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC), today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with its five dealers to roll out a next-generation Showroom, DENDO DRIVE STATION, in the Philippines.

In addition to standard showroom functions such as new vehicle sales and aftersales services, the DENDO DRIVE STATION features solar power system and vehicle to home (V2H) * equipment. This system allows to charge EVs/PHEVs at the showrooms as well as to supply electricity from EVs/PHEVs back to the showrooms. Since it opened the first one in Tokyo in 2016, MMC has opened 79 DENDO DRIVE STATION showrooms throughout Japan, and aims to open it in the Philippines by the end of 2020.

“Similar to Japan, the Philippines is the country with many natural disasters,” said Osamu Masuko, MMC’s chairman of the board, at the Dealer Conference held today. “I believe that this DENDO DRIVE STATION will contribute to enhancing the society resilience and local economic development.”

This year, MMC plans to introduce its flagship plug-in hybrid (PHEV) SUV, the OUTLANDER PHEV, to the Philippines, the company’s key regional market. MMC aims to support the development of the country’s automotive industry and the local economy through the activities such as rolling out the DENDO DRIVE STATION to promote understanding of EVs/PHEVs so they would be widely used.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors