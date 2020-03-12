Mitsubishi Motors: Personnel change

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation today announces the following important personnel changes effective April 1.
Important Personnel Change
April 1, 2020
|
New
|
Current
|
Name
|
Statutory Auditor,
Higashinihon Mitsubishi
Motor Sales Co., LTD.
|
President,
Nishinihon Mitsubishi Motor
Sales Co., LTD. and Chubu
Mitsubishi Motor Sales Co.,
LTD.
|
Kiyoshi Fukasawa
|
President,
Nishinihon Mitsubishi
Motor Sales Co., LTD.
|
Assistant to Division
General Manager, Domestic
Sales Division,
General Manager, Domestic
Sales Promotion Department,
Domestic Sales Division
|
Kyoya Igarashi
|
Assistant to Division
General Manager, Domestic
Sales Division
|
President, Hokkaido
Mitsubishi Motor Sales Co.,
LTD.
|
Hideki Kimijima
*Nishinihon Mitsubishi Motor Sales Co., LTD will be merged with Chubu Mitsubishi Motor Sales Co., LTD. on April 1. (The company name will be Nishinihon Mitsubishi Motor Sales Co., LTD..)
*Hokkaido Mitsubishi Motor Sales Co., LTD. will transfer all shares to D&D Holdings Co., Ltd. on March 31.
SOURCE: Mitsubishi