Mitsubishi Motors: Personnel change

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation today announces the following important personnel changes effective April 1.

Important Personnel Change

April 1, 2020

New Current Name Statutory Auditor, Higashinihon Mitsubishi Motor Sales Co., LTD. President, Nishinihon Mitsubishi Motor Sales Co., LTD. and Chubu Mitsubishi Motor Sales Co., LTD. Kiyoshi Fukasawa President, Nishinihon Mitsubishi Motor Sales Co., LTD. Assistant to Division General Manager, Domestic Sales Division, General Manager, Domestic Sales Promotion Department, Domestic Sales Division Kyoya Igarashi Assistant to Division General Manager, Domestic Sales Division President, Hokkaido Mitsubishi Motor Sales Co., LTD. Hideki Kimijima

*Nishinihon Mitsubishi Motor Sales Co., LTD will be merged with Chubu Mitsubishi Motor Sales Co., LTD. on April 1. (The company name will be Nishinihon Mitsubishi Motor Sales Co., LTD..)

*Hokkaido Mitsubishi Motor Sales Co., LTD. will transfer all shares to D&D Holdings Co., Ltd. on March 31.

