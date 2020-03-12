Mitsubishi Motors: Personnel change

   March 12, 2020
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation today announces the following important personnel changes effective April 1.
Important Personnel Change
April 1, 2020
New
Current
Name
Statutory Auditor,
Higashinihon Mitsubishi
Motor Sales Co., LTD.
President,
Nishinihon Mitsubishi Motor
Sales Co., LTD. and Chubu
Mitsubishi Motor Sales Co.,
LTD.
Kiyoshi Fukasawa
President,
Nishinihon Mitsubishi
Motor Sales Co., LTD.
Assistant to Division
General Manager, Domestic
Sales Division,
General Manager, Domestic
Sales Promotion Department,
Domestic Sales Division
Kyoya Igarashi
Assistant to Division
General Manager, Domestic
Sales Division
President, Hokkaido
Mitsubishi Motor Sales Co.,
LTD.
Hideki Kimijima
*Nishinihon Mitsubishi Motor Sales Co., LTD will be merged with Chubu Mitsubishi Motor Sales Co., LTD. on April 1. (The company name will be Nishinihon Mitsubishi Motor Sales Co., LTD..)
*Hokkaido Mitsubishi Motor Sales Co., LTD. will transfer all shares to D&D Holdings Co., Ltd. on March 31.

 

SOURCE: Mitsubishi

