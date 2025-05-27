Mitsubishi Motors: Personnel change

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation shuffles around a portion of its leadership.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation will make the following personnel change.

Important Personnel Change in Affiliate

June, 2025 *These candidates will be proposed at the shareholders’ meeting.

New Current Name
President and CEO,
MAE		 Assistant to President,
MAE		 Kazuhiko Watanabe
Retirement President and CEO,
MAE		 Tohru Hara
President,
Suiryo Plastics Co., Ltd.		 Assistant to President,
Suiryo Plastics Co., Ltd.		 Yuichi Nakashima
Retirement President,
Suiryo Plastics Co., Ltd.		 Tetsuo Obana
President,
MMF		 Executive Assistant President,
MMF		 Manabu Yamanishi
Retirement President,
MMF		 Shigehiro Nishiyama

MAE : Mitsubishi Automotive Engineering Co., Ltd.
MMF : Mitsubishi Motors Finance Co., Ltd.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/mitsubishi-motors-personnel-change-5/

