Mitsubishi Motors: Personnel change

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation will make the following personnel change.
Important Personnel Change in Affiliate
June, 2025 *These candidates will be proposed at the shareholders’ meeting.
|New
|Current
|Name
|President and CEO,
MAE
|Assistant to President,
MAE
|Kazuhiko Watanabe
|Retirement
|President and CEO,
MAE
|Tohru Hara
|President,
Suiryo Plastics Co., Ltd.
|Assistant to President,
Suiryo Plastics Co., Ltd.
|Yuichi Nakashima
|Retirement
|President,
Suiryo Plastics Co., Ltd.
|Tetsuo Obana
|President,
MMF
|Executive Assistant President,
MMF
|Manabu Yamanishi
|Retirement
|President,
MMF
|Shigehiro Nishiyama
MAE : Mitsubishi Automotive Engineering Co., Ltd.
MMF : Mitsubishi Motors Finance Co., Ltd.
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors