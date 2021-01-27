Mitsubishi Motors: Personnel Change

   January 27, 2021

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation today announced the following important personnel changes effective February 1, 2021.

Important Personnel Changes in an Affiliate Company

Effective February 1, 2021

New
Current
Name
General Manager in charge, ASEAN B Division.
President & CEO, MMSC*
Takeshi Hara
Acting President & CEO, MMSC**
MMSC VP, Corporate
Madelene Nieves

*MMSC:Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Caribbean, Inc.
** Assignment of Madelene Nieves is temporary until Ritsu Imaeda (currently Manager, Overseas Carflow Management Department-Global Sales Development Division and Manager in charge, Global IT Division) is dispatched to MMSC. (As U.S. Embassy currently limits the number of VISA issuance, the date of his dispatch is to be decided.)

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

