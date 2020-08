Mitsubishi Motors: Personnel change

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) will make the following personnel changes as of August 15.

Important Personnel Change

August 15, 2020

New Current Name Division General Manager, Europe & Middle East/Africa/S.Asia Division Assistant Division General Manager, Europe & Middle East/Africa/S.Asia Division Masatsugu Kurahashi

Important Personnel Changes in Affiliate Company

August 15, 2020

New Current Name EVP, MMTh Assistant Co-COO Eiichi Koito General Director, MMV Vice President, Division General Manager, Europe & Middle East/Africa/S.Asia Division Ryujiro Kobashi Assistant to Co-COO General Director, MMV Kenichi Horinouchi Chairman, MME General Manager, Corporate Strategy Management Office Keisuke Kishiura

*MMTh : Mitsubishi Motors(Thailand) Co. , Ltd.

*MMV : Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam Co. , Ltd.

*MME : Mitsubishi Motors Europe B.V.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors