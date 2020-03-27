Mitsubishi Motors: personnel change

   March 27, 2020

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation today announced the following important personnel change effective March 26, 2020.

New
Current
Name
Resignation
President & CEO,
MMNA*
Fred Diaz
Acting President & CEO,
MMNA
COO
MMNA
Mark Chaffin

* Assignment of Mark Chaffin is temporary until Yoichi Yokozawa (currently Corporate Vice President,
Division General Manager of Europe Division) is dispatched to MMNA. (As U.S. Embassy currently suspends non-immigrant VISA interviews, the date of his dispatch is TBD.)
* MMNA : Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

