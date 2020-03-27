Mitsubishi Motors: personnel change

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation today announced the following important personnel change effective March 26, 2020.
|
New
|
Current
|
Name
|
Resignation
|
President & CEO,
MMNA*
|
Fred Diaz
|
Acting President & CEO,
MMNA
|
COO
MMNA
|
Mark Chaffin
* Assignment of Mark Chaffin is temporary until Yoichi Yokozawa (currently Corporate Vice President,
Division General Manager of Europe Division) is dispatched to MMNA. (As U.S. Embassy currently suspends non-immigrant VISA interviews, the date of his dispatch is TBD.)
* MMNA : Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors