Mitsubishi Motors partners the UK’s first multi brand EV show room

Mitsubishi Motors in the UK has been announced as one of the founding partners of the UK’s first multi-brand EV showroom.

Located in a 4,000 sq ft state-of-the-art showroom at Milton Keynes’ centre:mk, the Electric Vehicle Experience Centre (EVEC) will open its doors to the public on Saturday 22 July. As a founding partner, Mitsubishi Motors will join five other manufacturers in showcasing a range of current electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Visitors will be able to discuss all elements of owning and running an electric vehicle, as well as having the option to test a range of cars on local roads.

Mitsubishi Motors will have the Outlander PHEV on show and available for test drive.

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV offers the best pure EV range of any of its direct competitors and has the lowest emissions of any all-wheel drive plug-in vehicle. It is also the only plug-in AWD vehicle to utilise electric power to drive both front and rear wheels for superior traction both on and off the road even in pure electric mode. It is also the only Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle to offer rapid charging (up to 80% in approximately 25 minutes) and five-mode adjustable regenerative braking, which is controlled via the steering wheel paddles to further enhance the driving experience.

Managed by Chargemaster and funded by Milton Keynes’ Go Ultra Low City scheme, the EVEC has been established to increase the number of EVs sold in the area. Milton Keynes’ target is for 23 per cent of all new cars registered locally to be electric by 2021.

David Martell, Chief Executive of Chargemaster said, “Opening the Electric Vehicle Experience Centre on 22 July will be a landmark day, not only for the electric vehicle sector, but also for Milton Keynes residents. Becoming the UK’s first multi-brand EV showroom, it will provide a destination for visitors to make an informed decision about owning an EV, without the pressure of having to make an immediate purchase decision. We are delighted to receive the support from six key electric vehicle manufacturers as founding partners of the EVEC.”

Lance Bradley, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, said: “We are delighted to support the Electric Vehicle Experience Centre in Milton Keynes. This initiative will help raise the awareness of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles even further, and the information, advice and test drives offered through the centre will show local customers how easily an EV could fit into their lifestyle.”

