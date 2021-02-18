Mitsubishi Motors: Outlander PHEV became Europe’s best-selling plug-in hybrid SUV in 2020

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announced that the Outlander PHEV has closed out 2020 as Europe’s best-selling plug-in hybrid SUV. A total of 26,673 units were sold across Europe in 2020, and the OUTLANDER PHEV became the second best-selling plug-in hybrid across all segments1.

The Outlander PHEV is the flagship model which embodies MITSUBISHI MOTORS’ expertise in electrification, SUV and all-wheel control technologies. The vehicle delivers a quiet, smooth yet powerful acceleration unique to electric vehicles (EVs) with eco-friendly technologies. The OUTLANDER PHEV is sold in more than 60 countries since the launch in 2013, and its global cumulative sales volume has reached 270,000 units as of December 2020.

“We are pleased that the Outlander PHEV has been chosen by many customers in Europe where people are highly eco-conscious and the popularity of electrified vehicles is growing rapidly,” said Takao Kato, chief executive officer of MMC. “Our mission is to provide attractive products with a sense of security to customers around the world by further strengthening our environmental technologies and 4WD technologies. We are also committed to contributing to the development of a sustainable society with our 2030 target—raising the proportion of electrified vehicles in the total sales to 50 percent with not only plug-in hybrids but with EVs and hybrid EVs.”

The Outlander PHEV can be used as an EV in daily life and as a hybrid vehicle for long trips, allowing drivers to enjoy motor driving without worrying about recharging. The twin-motor 4WD combined with S-AWC (Super-All Wheel Control) system enables handling with peace of mind in various weather and road conditions.

The two on-board power outlets with a maximum 1,500 watts can supply power from the traction battery to electronic appliances for outdoor leisure and as a reliable source of electricity in an emergency. Since the Outlander PHEV can generate its own power, it can supply power to home using the vehicle-to-home (V2H) equipment up to 10 days2 to a general household when fully charged and fueled.

1. Source: JATO Dynamics Limited

2. Amounts and durations of power supply were calculated by MMC—assuming average household power usage is approximately 10kWh/day, excluding the conversion efficiency of a V2H equipment. The power supply function may vary by market.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors