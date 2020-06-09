Mitsubishi Motors on listening, learning and supporting

At Mitsubishi Motors, like many companies around the world, we know there is still much work to be done, but diversity, inclusion and respect have always been part of who we are. We must never stop driving meaningful change.

Mitsubishi Motors’ customers and our employee team represent every race, creed, color, religion, orientation, ability, age and background. Anything that takes away from that takes away from all of us, and it must not be tolerated.

If you hear or experience racism, say something. Come forward. Stand up for what’s right. Staying silent may be the easiest way, but it’s not the right way. It’s on all of us to listen and to keep our eyes open.

From the Mitsubishi Motors diversity pledge:

Respect is the Guiding Principle for Diversity.

RESPECT

R – Respect

E – Embrace uniqueness

S – Share best practices

P – Personal commitment through self-awareness

E – Educate every employee

C – Commit to corporate cultural change

T – Trust

We must focus our efforts to build a world, a workplace and a team spirit that comes together as one. It is the only way forward, and each of us has a responsibility to ensure it.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors