Mitsubishi Motors offers customers a real-world, 24-hour Mitsubishi outlander PHEV test drive

Mitsubishi Motors in the UK is inviting customers to test drive the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV for a full 24 hours to enable them to really experience living with one as part of their everyday lives.

24-hour test drives are available from over 100 Mitsubishi dealers nationwide and also from Mitsubishi Lakeside, the new retail store based at Lakeside Shopping Centre in West Thurrock.

Customers will be able to put the 2019 Outlander PHEV’s official real-world electric range of 33 miles* to the test and realise the potential to save hundreds of pounds a year in fuel costs for themselves. Thanks to its ultra-low emissions of 40.3g/km* and its genuinely useful EV range, the new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV also attracts the lowest possible Benefit-in-Kind taxation rate of 13 percent.

Those interested in a test drive won’t need to worry about finding special charge equipment – the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV can be plugged into a domestic three-pin socket† and charged overnight when energy demand is at its lowest. They will also discover that the PHEV is really no different to drive than any other SUV with an automatic transmission, apart perhaps from the lack of engine noise when running on electric power and the instantaneous performance of its front and rear electric motors.

Rob Lindley, Managing Director of Mitsubishi Motors in the UK commented:

“The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is the UK’s number one plug-in vehicle and has been for the last four years. We have over 39,000 customers who can attest to what a great car this is and how well it fits into their everyday lives. As sales for EV and PHEV vehicles continue to grow rapidly in the UK, now we are offering the opportunity for potential customers to enjoy a real-world, 24-hour experience in the Outlander PHEV to give them the chance to see just how well it works for them too. We believe that many customers will be utterly converted and will never look back. Go on. Give it a try yourself!”

The new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is available from £34,255 OTR** and customers seeking to live with PHEV for 24-hour can find out more at:

www.mitsubishi-cars.co.uk/new-cars/outlander/phev/24-hour-test-drive

*Figures quoted are NEDC equivalents (based on official WLTP testing) which are used to calculate VED and BIK rates. Official WLTP EV range is 28 miles, WLTP emissions of 46g/km.

**On The Road price includes VED, first registration fee and £2,500 Plug In Car Grant.

†Professionally-installed electrical outlets only, domestic extension cords not recommended

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors